Tristan Tate Blasts James Kennedy For Deleting Scandalous Selfie: ‘He’s a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Given that James Kennedy was recently accused of domestic violence, this probably is not a good time for him to pose for pics with accused rapists (not that there’s ever a good time for such insanity).

But over the weekend, the former Vanderpump Rules star did exactly that.

As you’ve likely heard by now, MAGA influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate were allowed back into the country this week, despite the fact that they’re currently awaiting trial on human trafficking charges in Romania.

Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate walk inside the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

While many conservatives have had the good sense to distance themselves from the Tates, a few have welcomed the alleged serial abusers with open arms.

So when Florida launched its own investigation into the Tates’ alleged criminal activities, the brothers hightailed it to Las Vegas, where they were feted by such high-profile figures as Dana White, the Hodge twins — and James Kennedy.

The disgraced DJ posed for a selfie with the brothers, but he later deleted it and apologized.

“I regret posting a photo with the Tate brothers at an event last night. I was unfamiliar with their content and the allegations against them. I only knew them as podcasters [who] had posted a viral clip about Vanderpump,” Kennedy wrote.

James Kennedy attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

“I have since educated myself and condemn their beliefs,” he added. “I am sorry to all that I offended.”

Tristan Tate brutally rejects James Kennedy’s version of events

Fans were skeptical of James’ apology from the start (at this point, who doesn’t know the deal with the Tate brothers?), and now, Tristan Tate himself has called Kennedy out as a liar.

“Begged and kissed my ass for 30 minutes straight and called me a hero. He knew EXACTLY who I was and what content I made,” Tristan tweeted in response to Kennedy’s claims.

“He’s just a p–sy who can’t handle DMs from woke r–ards. F–k this guy.”

Andrew Tate (left) and his brother Tristan Tate walk inside the Court of Appeal on October 15, 2024 in Bucharest, Romania. (Photo by Andrei Pungovschi/Getty Images)

Yes, it sounds like James just learned the hard way that he chose to align himself with two truly terrible human beings.

And now he’ll have to deal with the fallout from his decisions on two fronts:

His sane fans are furious that he chose to endorse the Tate brothers, and the Tates’ army of supporters are a notoriously loud and hateful bunch, and they’ve now set their sights on James.

James experiences major backlash following foolish post

“I’ve always been a fan, James. I’ve rooted for you since the start but this will be the last time. The Tate Brothers? Wow,” reads one comment on Kennedy’s latest Instagram post.

James Kennedy attends the 4th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at Taglyan Cultural Complex on November 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“Posing with the Tate brothers? I hope you become obsolete,” another added.

“Now you’ve really gone and shit the bed. Hanging out and posting pics of human traffickers?? Bye,” a third chimed in.

“Rooted for you James but Tate Brothers is another level. Unfollowed. Educate yourself,” a fourth suggested.

You get the idea. It’s unclear why so many people were still supporting James Kennedy after the many, many other examples of his horrendous behavior.

But it seems that many of them have now seen the light.