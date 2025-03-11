The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2: First, Explosive Look!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As previously reported, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are coming back for a second season.

And let’s just say they’re set to expose even more secrets.

Earlier this week, Hulu confirmed that Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Levitt, Demi Engemann and Mikayla Matthews will return with new episodes of this reality show on May 15.

There will be 10 installments in total and they will all be released at once.

Say hello to some cast members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulu)

Via a trailer also dropped by Hulu in anticipation of what’s on tap, we see the debut of Miranda McWhorter … a new cast member who has been a part of the #MomTok group for a while, yet who opted not to appear on Season 1 of the program.

Previously, Miranda’s ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, said that when he and Miranda were still married, they took part in the “soft swinging” that went on within the MomTok community awhile back.

Chatter over these alleged sex parties was a major reason why the show took off to such an extent in 2024.

We can’t imagine the series shies away from it this time around, either, not as it tries to draw in more eyeballs and continue its momentum toward a hopeful Season 3.

Welcome to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Miranda! (Hulu)

Elsewhere in this revealing preview, Whitney is spotted complaining about being excluded from the group (“They’re holding grudges because… I don’t even know why”)… Taylor arguing (yes, again) with boyfriend Dakota… Jen’s husband Zac attempting to make amends with flowers… a positive pregnancy test (!!!!)… and yet another Chippendales performance, with one man taking issue with a dancer touching his wife.

This final storyline sort of happened before, of course.

Debuting last September with an eight-episode opening season, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became Hulu’s most-watched unscripted series of the year — beating out ongoing smash hits such as The Kardashians.

It did so well that ABC even decided to re-air Season 1 this spring on Monday nights, following The Bachelor.

We’re looking at a confessional on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. (Hulul)

On Season 2, meanwhile, “the scandalous world of Mormon #MomTok is back and bigger than ever!” according to the official Hulu synopsis.

It adds:

“When an original swinger from their infamous sex scandal makes a surprise return, friendships threaten to unravel as secrets, lies, and allegations explode.

“In a battle for the soul of #MomTok, will betrayal shatter the sisterhood, or will the truth set them free?”