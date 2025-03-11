‘Ghost Adventures’ Star Aaron Goodwin Narrowly Avoids Murder-For-Hire Plot; …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Aaron Goodwin, star of Ghost Adventures, had a close call. Police say that his wife was plotting to murder him.

The introduction of no-fault divorce did more than just give a lot of people a chance at happiness. It saved lives.

However, though it is now less common, there are still people who try to murder a spouse rather than go through a divorce.

That is allegedly what Victoria Goodwin, Aaron’s wife, intended.

Victoria Goodwin (L) and Aaron Goodwin from “Ghost Adventures” attend the premiere of “Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil” at The Park on May 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Aaron Goodwin was the target of an alleged murder-for-hire plot

TMZ reports that, last week, authorities charged Victoria Goodwin with solicitation to commit murder and conspiracy to commit murder over an alleged plot to murder Aaron Goodwin.

She and the Ghost Adventures star have been married for less than three years. The alleged murder would have gone down while he was filming, the report reveals.

Victoria had reportedly been in contact with a prison inmate in Florida since October 2024. The inmate was then coordinating with the would-be hitman. One of her alleged texts reads: “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

According to the messages, which police claim show communications between Victoria Goodwin and the inmate and the third party, a potential hitman, she was providing Aaron’s location and film schedule.

As Ghost Adventures records at various locations in California, one assumes that the death would have looked random — perhaps like a senseless “robbery gone wrong.”

Additionally, the report details $11,515 set aside to pay the hitman after the fact, with $2,500 paid up front.

Television personality Aaron Goodwin from the show “Ghost Adventures” arrives at the sixth annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on February 7, 2014. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

How did authorities uncover the murder plot against Aaron Goodwin?

Often, murder-for-hire attempts result in the client making contact with someone undercover in law enforcement. Even with the horrific cuts to federal funding in recent months, that will likely remain a frequent occurrence.

However, the inmate was apparently real and still incarcerated … which meant that the phone containing these alleged conspiratorial messages is contraband. When corrections officers confiscated the phone, they discovered messages — including texts with the alleged hitman.

The inmate had allegedly sent: “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room … I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update. Was it done?” (Fortunately, it was not done)

We do not know all of the details. Perhaps there was an eleventh-hour rescue of Aaron Goodwin. Probably not.

Authorities questioned Victoria, who admitted that she and Aaron — who married in August of 2022 — were having marital problems.

She insisted that she did not want him killed. According to Victoria, she was merely fantasizing about not having a husband. She also apparently told investigators that she did not recall sending the messages, and that any money paid was for “cellphones.”

Aaron Goodwin, Zak Bagans, and Nick Groff attend Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” Autograph Signing at San Diego Convetion Center on July 22, 2011. (Photo Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

We wouldn’t call this a ‘happy ending,’ but …

Victoria was arrested on Thursday, March 6, and held in Clark County jail on a $100,000 bond ahead of her Tuesday morning arraignment.

Aaron Goodwin spoke to TMZ, and seemed downright rattled. He felt completely blindsided — not only because he had not expected his wife to (allegedly) try to murder him, but because he had believed that they were happy in their marriage.

All of that sounds horrifying. It could have been much worse.