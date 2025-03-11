Britney Spears Hypes Son Jayden James Federline As He Raps, Plays Piano Months After …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Britney Spears’ son Jayden James Federline is immensely talented.

Just about every parent marvels at their child. It’s their job.

But in Britney’s case, her teenage son truly is immensely talented. And there’s no question where he inherited his musical aptitude.

Just months after their reconciliation, Britney is raving over her youngest son and showing off his skills.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, “Britney: Domination” at Park MGM on October 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Britney Spears is Jayden James’ #1 fan (but we’re not far behind)

On Tuesday, March 11, Britney Spears took to her Instagram to share two videos of son Jayden James Federline.

As you can see in the (first) video below, her 18-year-old son is freestyle-rapping in the spacious foyer of her Thousand Oaks mansion.

“That was really good! My son just played! Oh my God!” Britney exclaimed. As if channeling how her son’s generation praises, she hyped: “I felt it in my bones and my heart and my lungs and my ass and my throat! I’m scared!”

“He’s a genius and I’m in awe of him!!!” Britney Spears wrote of Jayden in her caption.

“I can’t believe he’s mine!!!” she expressed.

Britney continued: “I was honestly scared that’s not normal!!!”

Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018. (Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Then, Britney Spears shared a video of Jayden James playing piano

In a follow-up Instagram video, Britney Spears showcased Jayden playing piano.

We hear piano playing as Britney approaches the source of the music, recording as she walks.

“That’s sick!” she praises from behind her camera. “Jesus, that’s sick!”

She is full of motherly pride, but she is not wrong.

In her caption, Britney kept it succinct, simply writing: “WOW WOW WOW!!!”

Notably, the video also has Britney zooming in on a mother-son portrait. So sweet!

Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

What was their previous issue?

Obviously, none of us know every detail of the friction that Britney Spears previously had with her sons, Sean Preston (19) and Jayden James (18) Federline.

We know that the sons expressed embarrassment about their mom’s social media posts.

It is, to be blunt, very normal for teens to feel humiliated by their mothers. That is magnified when a mother is famous.

Additionally, both Sean and Jayden felt that there was an element of favoritism when it came to Britney and the boys. They stressed that they were hopeful to reconcile one day. And, in 2024, they did just that.