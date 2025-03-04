Jax Taylor Reveals Cocaine Addiction in Shocking New Interview

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jax Taylor is coming clean about getting clean.

During the latest episode of Alex Baskin‘s “Hot Mic” podcast, the Vanderpump Rules alum announced very simply and straightforwardly on air:

“I am an addict.”

Taylor then delved into very personal detail about how this applies to him.

Jax Taylor attends the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner at The Washington Hilton on April 27, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine. It’s hard to say out loud,” Jax confessed. “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”

Brittany Cartwright filed to divorce Taylor last August.

Around this same time, Taylor checked into a facility to deal with mental health issues.

However, this podcast marked the first time he has ever admitted to these kinds of substance abuse problems.

Jax Taylor attends the LA art show opening night premiere party hosted by Jenna Dewan at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 19, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for LA Art Show)

Taylor — who made his Bravo debut on Vanderpump Rules in 2013 — acknowledged that viewers and fans had picked up on this abuse over the years.

“[They] could kind of tell that I was on something. Obviously production and [other] people, they didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “Everything I was doing was on my own but I was just on that train and I couldn’t get off.”

To help him stay off cocaine, Taylor went on to say he recently cut alcohol out of his life, as well.

Jax Taylor attends a Young Hollywood Screening of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance at the Paramount Theatre on June 26, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“I’m proud to say I’m 83 days sober right now, which is the longest I’ve ever gone in my life without [alcohol or drugs],” Taylor told listeners on March 4.

Jax has not said much in public about his split from Cartwright.

His fellow reality star, however, has cited “rage texts” and other anger issues as a major basis for why she finally walked away from her spouse.

Taylor doesn’t bring up the divorce in this new interview, but does at least come across like a changed man; like he understands where he went wrong in many ways.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“For many years I’ve depended on alcohol and drugs as a way to cope and mask many deeper issues,” Taylor added separately on Tuesday to Us Weekly.

“This past year has been the hardest year of my life but also the most eye opening and transformative. Coming to terms with my many mental health challenges and being honest about my addiction — both with myself and others has been a crucial part of my healing.

“It’s been a day-by-day process, but I’m committed to my recovery and working towards a healthier future in order to be a better person and someone my son will be proud of one day.”