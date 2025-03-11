Billy Joel Forced to Postpone Tour Due to Health Issues: Here’s What We Know

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The Piano Man will be riding the bench for a while.

Reps for Billy Joel announced today that the music legend has been forced to postpone several upcoming tour dates due to a persistent “medical condition.”

Their statement did not offer much in the way of detail, but it seems that Joel’s ailment will require extensive physical therapy.

Billy Joel’s team issues statement about his health issues

“Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition,” reads the statement that appeared on Joel’s Instagram page on Tuesday.

“The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors. Joel is expected to make a full recovery. The tour will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025,” the announcement continued.

The team’s statement concluded with a remark attributed to Billy himself:

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans,” wrote the legendary singer-songwriter, adding:

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The statement then listed the dates that would be rescheduled, some of which have been pushed back to 2026.

What’s going on with Billy Joel’s health?

Joel is famously secretive about his personal life. That’s been the case throughout his many decades in the spotlight, and it seems unlikely that he’ll reverse course at the age of 75.

So we may never find out the exact cause of his current health woes. But naturally, fans are concerned.

Joel’s struggles with substance abuse have been well-documented over the years.

But he revealed in 2023 that he had been sober for over two years. And there’s no reason to believe that that’s changed.

The singer’s secrecy is sure to fuel speculation, but for all we know, the postponement was caused by nothing more dramatic than a back or knee injury.

One thing’s for sure: Given his dedication to his craft, you can be certain that if Billy Joel postponed an entire tour, he had a very good reason for doing so.

With a star as beloved as Joel, it’s only natural that millions of fans would be clamoring for answers, but hopefully, they’ll understand the importance of respecting the man’s right to privacy.

We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

For now, we’re sending our best wishes to Billy and hoping that he’ll make a full and speedy recovery in plenty of time for his rescheduled shows.

His legion of devoted fans will be ready to cheer on his comeback.