Teyana Taylor Awarded Four Homes, 7-Figure Payout, and a BUS In Iman Shumpert Divorce

Divorce is never a pleasant thing.

But while Teyana Taylor might still be upset that her marriage with Iman Shumpert has come to an end, you can be sure that she’s pretty happy about the life-changing settlement she was recently awarded.

Yes, Teyana and Iman announced their separation back in September of 2023, but as is so often the case when big money is involved, it took a while to hash out the terms of their divorce.

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend The Compound and Luxury Watchmaker Roger Dubuis Hosts NBA All-Star Dinner at STK Chicago on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis)

This week, the details of their divorce settlement were made public for the first time.

And it sounds like marrying an NBA player is always a smart financial decision — even (or perhaps especially) when the marriage doesn’t work out.

Iman Shumpert forced to shell out big bucks to Teyana Taylor

Obviously, Teyana is successful in her own right, with music and film careers that have earned her millions.

But her personal net worth just grew considerably thanks to a divorce that earned her four “luxury” homes valued at over $10 million; “various” vehicles, including a $300,000 Maybach, a $70,000 Mercedes Sprinter, and a tour bus; and a one-time “seven figure” payout (via the Tribune).

Teyana Taylor, Junie and Rue Rose, and Iman Shumpert attend the 2023 Sundance Film Festival “A Thousand And One” Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Focus Features)

Teyana will also be allowed to maintain full ownership of all of her businesses. And Shumpert will be forced to fork over $8,000 a month in child support in addition to paying private school tuition for the exes’ two daughters.

All of this comes amid news of Teyana’s new romance with actor Aaron Pierre.

(Teyana and Aaron have not confirmed that they’re dating, but they did attend several Oscars after-parties together — and they looked mighty couples-up.)

You might think that under the circumstances, there would be a lot of bad blood between Teyana and Iman. But it seems that that’s not the case.

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on June 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor says she and Iman Shumpert are still besties

“In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, ‘infidelity’ ain’t one of the reasons for our departure,” Teyana wrote on Instagram shortly after the couple separated.

“We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our two beautiful children.”

Hopefully, they’re just as close these days.

We’re sure both parties are still dedicated to amicably co-parenting their kids.

But it’s not easy to remain best friends following a court ruling that required one person to give the other one a freakin’ bus!