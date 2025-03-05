Selena Gomez: Why She Allegedly Avoided Hailey Bieber at The Oscars

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber could have had an awkward run-in at the Oscars.

The 2025 Academy Awards ceremony was a night of fashion, honors, remembrance, and this one near miss.

Selena and Hailey don’t exactly have a feud.

But there may be just too many complexities between them for things to ever be normal.

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Did Selena Gomez carefully avoid Hailey Bieber at the Oscars?

According to The Daily Mail, Selena Gomez was careful to adeptly sidestep any potential encounter with Hailey Bieber at the Oscars afterparty. But not for the dramatic reasons that some may assume.

“She just wanted to avoid being photographed with her or near her,” the report explained, “because then 100 stories are born.”

That same report acknowledged: “Selena took a picture with Hailey in the past and it didn’t feel right.”

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

A follow-up report by Life & Style alleges that Selena Gomez was focusing upon “self care” when she avoided a Hailey Bieber encounter.

“Selena looked gorgeous and felt amazing at the Oscars,” the insider affirmed.

“And,” that same source emphasized, “she wasn’t going to let anything ruin her special night.”

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Savion Washington/Getty Images)

When Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber interact, people talk

“She’s gotten a lot better at avoiding drama,” the insider added. It’s been over a year since the Golden Globes drama from January 2024, but Selena clearly hasn’t forgotten.

“And that means falling into any traps that could cause any negative buzz or unnecessary anxiety for her,” the source spelled out.

“So yes, while she didn’t obsess about it, avoiding a potential Hailey Bieber viral moment was in the back of her head,” the insider explained. “It’s not always possible, but she’s learned to avoid potentially awkward moments.”

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

“If she had bumped into her, she definitely would have said hello,” the source stressed about Selena Gomez’s attitude towards a potential Hailey Bieber run-in.

“Selena has nothing against Hailey,” the insider then assured. “That’s never really been her focus, and she’s certainly way over the long-standing trend of pitting women against each other.”

The source continued: “So, not putting herself in a situation like that is just about self-care and not giving haters any ammunition.”

Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Nothing but good vibes all around, apparently

“She only wishes the best for Hailey, Justin and their new baby,” the inside source concluded. “Selena’s Oscar night was all about good vibes, celebrating her film Emilia Pérez and her costars, and the industry she loves.”

We do fully believe that Selena Gomez wishes Hailey Bieber and her family well. That sounds very believable.

At the same time, we have to acknowledge that we cannot confirm reports that she “avoided” Hailey. These Oscars parties can be very large. Sometimes, two people merely do not mingle at an event.

You know how Selena likely worries what people will say if she and Hailey bump into each other? Well, people will say things even if they don’t speak. The absence of a “story” can become a story itself.