Seth Peterson Cause of Death: Adult Film Star Passes Away Suddenly at 28

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We have tragic news to report from the world of adult film today:

Seth Peterson — the young star who gained fame both within the industry and on social media — has passed away.

He was just 28 years old.

Adult film actor Seth Peterson is dead at the age of 28. (YouTube)

News of Peterson’s passing comes courtesy of his boyfriend, adult film star Kobe Marsh, who performs as Cyrus Stark on OnlyFans.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my Fiance and best friend Seth. I’m truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken,” Marsh wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“For those who would like to support during this incredibly difficult time, you can do so using the link below,” he continued, adding:

“Thank you for your kindness and support.”

The GoFundMe page did not indicate a cause of death, but it did reveal that Peterson’s passing was unexpected.

“Seth was found in our home earlier today. He was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed,” Marsh wrote, adding:

“These funds will go toward covering his funeral expenses, and any support during this difficult time is deeply appreciated.”

Other adult film stars, including Kyle Heron, offered moving tributes to Peterson on social media.

“We didn’t know each other deeply, but we shared a birthday, which we often spent at Burning Man (with the same tattoos to prove it!), and bonded over our shared love of ball pythons,” Heron wrote (per The New York Post).

“Every interaction I had with him was kind and genuine. I always felt a soft spot for him and saw him as a brother spirit walking a similar path,” he continued, adding:

“I know life wasn’t always easy for him, and because I saw parts of my own journey reflected in his, I always tried to reach out when I saw him struggling.

Seth Peterson has passed away unexpectedly at 28. (GoFundMe)

“He was someone with a big heart, a lot of passion, and a depth that not everyone understood.”

Many have taken Heron’s remarks as an indication that Peterson either accidentally overdosed or died by suicide, but his cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Sadly, Peterson’s is one of a spate of deaths to affect the adult film industry in recent years.

Our thoughts go out to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

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