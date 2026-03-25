Jessi Draper Says Jordan Ngatikaura Cheated with ‘Escorts’ & …

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There’s more than one toxic couple on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Viewers remember Jessi’s alleged emotional affair and her accusation that husband Jordan Ngatikaura had been emotionally abusive.

Now, their 5-year-marriage is over.

Jessi says that Jordan threatened to blackmail her — even though he had cheated with “escorts” and “orgies.”

On the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, Jessi Draper discusses her split from Jordan Ngatikaura. (Image Credit: YouTube)

This is not shaping up to be an amicable divorce

During the Wednesday, March 25 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jessi put Jordan on blast.

She claimed to be in possession of “proof and screenshots” that Jordan Ngatikaura was unfaithful during their marriage.

Rather than accusing him of having a mistress, she says that he hired escorts — full service sex workers.

“He denied it when I brought it to him, but … it was real,” Jessi said during the recording.

She added that the woman from the escort service had “sent so much proof.”

According to Jessi, she also believes that Jordan attended “orgies or sex parties.”

She heard this from her sister, who heard it from someone else who attends.

According to Jessi’s thirdhand info, her ex was “always there” at these parties.

Though some adult gatherings like these will check to avoid cheaters, most are more interested in making sure that everyone’s clean of STIs and that everyone is all-around trustworthy and safe.

No one wants to be the means by which someone betrays their spouse, but the honor system is usually enough. When it isn’t, cheaters can take advantage of what should be a night of innocent fun.

Jessi Ngatikaura and husband Jordan Ngatikaura have plenty of room between them on this sofa. (Image Credit: YouTube)

How did she decided to end the marriage?

According to Jessi, these “betrayals” were the “final straw” for her, not the sole reason for ending the marriage after 5 years.

On March 13, she “literally woke up one day” and realized that she had the power to “change” things — by divorcing Jordan.

However, she says that he “blindsided” her after the breakup.

Jordan filed for divorce six days later — before they had a chance to tell their children, 5-year-old Jagger and 3-year-old Jovi.

As a result, Jessi laments, there’s a hostile vibe that she’d hoped to avoid.

A gesturing Jessi Draper discusses the ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ filming hiatus. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Jordan’s divorce filing claims that he, not she, is ending the marriage, and that the reason for this split is her “affair.”

Remember when Jessi was on Vanderpump Villa and had an emotional affair with Marciano Brunett — one that went so far as to include a kiss?

Well, Jessi says that Jordan blackmailed her, threatening to release her texts with Marciano.

Obviously, when the world found out, that alleged blackmail threat went away.

But that’s incredibly toxic for a marriage — even if Jordan had not allegedly been cheating on her left and right in a far more physical capacity.

On ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 4, Jessi Ngatikaura asks a very pregnant question. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Their marriage probably should have ended years ago

Prior to this (hopefully final) split, Jordan and Jessi have separated three times.

While it is not normal for couples to “fight all of the time,” it is normal for long-term relationships to have high and low points.

But alleged blackmail and multiple separations aren’t really the kinds of low points from which most couples can — or should — simply bounce back.

Obviously, we here at THG have not personally reviewed Jessi’s evidence against Jordan.

Perhaps we will learn more as these exes battle it out in court.