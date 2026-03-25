Dayton Webber, Pro Cornhole Player & Quadruple Amputee, Arrested in Shocking Murder

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Dayton Webber is a professional cornhole player and a quadruple amputee.

He has also been arrested for murder.

In fact, he was arrested as a fugitive from justice, but is facing first-degree murder charges in his home state.

Police did not offer an explanation for how the alleged homicide took place. But video evidence may clear that up.

27-year-old Dayton Webber appears in his mugshot following his arrest. (Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

Dayton Webber has been arrested

27-year-old Dayton James Webber is a professional cornhole player — and a champion at it.

He is also accused of killing a passenger in his car. The victim’s name is Bradrick Michael Wells.

According to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, he and the man were in an argument on Sunday in Webber’s hometown of La Plata, Maryland.

(That is about 30 miles south of DC.)

The alleged murder took place in front of witnesses. And that doesn’t seem to be the most shocking part.

ESPN shows Dayton Webber playing cornhole professionally. (Image Credit: ESPN)

The witnesses were riding in the back seat of the vehicle.

Allegedly, the two 27-year-olds were in an argument during a drive when Webber pulled out a gun and shot Wells to death.

He then pulled over, the witnesses report, and asked them “to help pull the victim out of the car.”

Webber is a quadruple amputee, having lost all four limbs in an effort to save his life when he was only 10 months old.

The witnesses declined and (wisely) decided to simply leave. At this point, Webber allegedly “fled with the victim still in the car.”

Authorities investigate a crime scene associated with Dayton Webber’s charges. You can see police tape whipping in the wind. (Image Credit: ABC 7/WJLA)

Authorities found the victim’s body in Charlotte Hall

Nearly two hours later and about 14 miles away from the scene of the murder, a Charlotte Hall, Maryland resident reported “a body in a yard.”

Responders determined that the body was Wells, confirming that he was deceased.

Webber, on the other hand, was much farther away — over 100 miles away, in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Apparently, an officer with Virginia’s Albermarle County Police Department spotted Webber’s vehicle at a gas station.

Police then used the dystopian horror of omnipresent surveillance to locate Webber. Simply because a tool does something useful at times does not mean that it is not a blight upon our society.

As it turned out, Webber was at a local hospital “seeking treatment for a medical issue.”

It is unclear if the medical issue was related to the shooting death of Wells or to the disposal of his remains.

On Monday, March 23, authorities booked him in Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, charging him as a fugitive from justice.

Webber is awaiting extradition to Maryland, where he awaits a first-degree murder charge, a second-degree murder charge, and “other related charges.”

Webber’s next scheduled court date is said to be “some time in April.”

How did a quadruple amputee allegedly pull out a gun and kill his passenger?

Naturally, many wondered how Webber had allegedly committed this crime. Notably, he doesn’t even use arm prosthetics when playing cornhole.

Police did not offer the public an explanation.

However, a YouTube channel that appears to belong to Webber shows his interests, including gaming — and a fondness for multiple types of guns.

As you can see in the videos (such as what we’ve included here, but also many more), he seems to have no trouble loading, aiming, and firing guns without the use of prosthetics.

This is not necessarily the inspiring example of how capable disabled folks can be that the disabled community would like to showcase. But this is, at least, a memorable example.