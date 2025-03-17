Travis Kelce Lets Slip Possible Taylor Swift Wedding Plans

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s potential wedding already has some of the planning worked out.

Sort of.

In the wake of Taylor celebrating Selena Gomez’s engagement, Swifties have wondered if she will follow in her bestie’s footsteps.

Now, Travis is openly discussing wedding plans. And there’s one major “nope” when it comes to his dream wedding.

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce has wedding opinions (but does Taylor share them?)

On a recent episode of Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the brothers were discussing weddings in a very general manner.

What prompted the conversation was a listener calling in to ask their thoughts on autumn weddings.

That is a major season for nuptials. And as it turns out, Travis has some major thoughts on the subject.

Travis Kelce made it clear that he’s not a fan of autumnal weddings. In his mind, football has a chokehold on this season of the year.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Autumn begins in September (the autumnal equinox varies, but is usually around the 21st) and lasts until the winter solstice (which in turn begins around December 21st each year).

It is a very popular wedding season. But not for Travis — or, it seems, for his social circle.

Wait, Travis Kelce has never been to a fall wedding? Ever?

“I’ve seen weddings in f–king February,” the football player commented. “I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall.”

He then pondered: “So I’m not sure if the fall is a good wedding season.”

Autumn is, in fact, the most popular season of the year for weddings. Specifically, September and October. We suspect that Travis’ profession means that he and his social circle have a skewed idea of wedding season.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Naturally, Travis Kelce discussing wedding plans has Taylor Swift’s much larger fanbase in a frenzy.

To the best of our knowledge, Travis and Taylor are not currently engaged. The Kelce brothers discussed weddings because of the fan who called in and their own dilemma.

However, this is a very public and serious relationship that has spanned, what … nearly a year and a half? The intensity and obvious happiness and the high-profile visibility have many fans wondering if Taylor and Travis have wedding bells in their near future.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Was there a New Year’s proposal?

New Year’s Eve is a huge time for proposals. Everyone’s excited, people are looking forward to the future — or, at the very least, delighted to be rid of the year that has brought them so much pain.

However, Travis Kelce did make it clear that he didn’t go all out for NYE. Which likely means no secret proposal to Taylor Swift.

Why? Because, even though it’s winter, his football career had him “stuck working.”

Now that the season over, there’s a better chance that Travis will pop the question.