Kate Middleton Drinks Guinness, Makes Post-Cancer Return to St. Patrick’s Day …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

If anyone has earned a drink over the past several months or so, it would be Kate Middleton.

And the Princess of Wales went right ahead and took a well-deserved swig on Monday morning.

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, Middleton was spotted today — decked out in bottle-green and wearing a percher hat — presenting the traditional sprigs of shamrock to officers, guardsmen and wolfhound mascot Seamus at the regiment’s annual parade at Wellington Barracks.

Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on during the 2025 Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Wellington Barracks on March 17, 2025 in London, England. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the parade as Colonel of the Regiment. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It was refreshing to see Middleton out and about in the wake of her cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment, but it made us smile even broader when we learned that the Royal beauty later joined soldiers for a drink.

Middleton reportedly took a few sips of Irish beer Guinness and was thanked for putting money behind the bar, replying “that’s the least I can do.”

The princess, who has been colonel of the regiment since 2023, missed these same festivities last year after learning she was sick.

Prior to the parade, meanwhile, Middleton awarded medals for long service and good conduct to soldiers who recently returned from deployment in Iraq.

Kate Middleton meets injured players who are supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust as they attend the Six Nations match between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Alastair Grant-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Five days after this parade in 2024, Middleton shared a video in which she told the world that she had cancer.

Fast forward all this time later and Royal commentator Jennie Bond telling The Mirror that the future Queen “will attend as many of the big events as she feels able.”

Now that she’s in remission, this should hopefully mean many more sightings of Middleton as the days, weeks and months go on.

“As the anniversary of the video’s release approaches, Catherine will no doubt be reflecting on how far she has come since then and how much love and admiration from around the world has come her way,” Bond also said to The Mirror.

“With the weather turning warmer and the day of her diagnosis becoming more distant, she appears to have a real spring in her step and joy in her heart to be alive and able to pick up some of the threads of her public life.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales speak with members of the Emergency Services during a visit to Southport Community Centre on October 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

We absolutely love to hear that.

Per The BBC, a guardsman named Barry Loughlin spoke to Middleton after she downed her half a pint of Guinness.

“She wanted to know how things were going with the blokes in general,” he told this outlet. “She was really nice and really warm. I was kind of flustered. You could tell she had a genuine interest in us.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales stand with Sheikha Jawaher, the wife of the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as Charles and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (both unseen) inspect a Guard of Honour. (Photo Credit: Henry Nicholls-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On September 9, Middleton confirmed she had completed chemotherapy.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in a statement, adding:

“Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you.”

The message was accompanied by a video montage feature Kate with her husband and kids.

She added she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can.”

