Steve Kazee: Who is Jenna Dewan’s Fiancé?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee have already welcomed two children together.

And now, they’re in the process of planning their wedding.

They’ve been together for nearly seven years, but there’s still a whole lot that fans don’t know about Steve.

So here’s a brief rundown of Kazee’s key bio details ahead of his wedding to Jenna, which fans expect to happen this summer.

US actress Jenna Dewan and US actor Steve Kazee arrive for the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala in Los Angeles, California, on November 11, 2023. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve is father to two of Jenna’s three kids

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple told People Magazine ahead of the birth of their second child.

It was a rare public statement from the usually private couple,

The 44-year old former World of Dance host welcomed her first child, Everly, in May 2013 with her estranged husband, Channing Tatum.

Those attractive stars stunned the universe in 2018 about a year and a half ago upon announcing their marriage was over.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” Tatum and Dewan said at the time, adding in their joint statement:

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision – just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible”

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Dewan and Kazee then started dating early in the fall of 2018, but they’ve kept their romance largely under the radar, prompting many to ask the following question about learning the actress is expecting:

Who the heck is Steve Kazee?!?

For starters, he actually won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical for Once.

Among other biographical tidbits?

Steve Kazee was born and raised in Ashland, Kentucky.

He is an alumnus of Fairview High School and Morehead State University.

He moved to New York City in 2002 and received his MFA from the Graduate Acting Program at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

He’s also one of the busy, successful, veteran actors whose face you may very well recognize, even if you can’t remember his name.

He has enjoyed roles on such programs as Numb3rs… NCIS… CSI: Crime Scene Investigation… Elementary… Drop Dead Diva… and Shameless.

“She’s very happy,” a People source says of Dewan in reference to her romance with Kazee and, we presume, her pregnancy.

In February, Kazee shared a tribute to her on Valentine’s Day with a photo of Dewan looking at the camera from a bed.

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan attend The Art Of Elysium Celebrates Nikki Reed’s “Into the Unknown” on January 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

This is what he wrote at the time:

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life.

“Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other. Here’s looking at you, kid.”

How sweet, right?

Kazee might have trolled Jenna’s ex once or twice, but for the most part, he seems like a very mild-mannered guy.

Sounds like prime husband and father material to us!