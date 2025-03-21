Jan Schwieterman Cause of Death: Former Nickelodeon Star Passes Away at 52

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sad news out of Hollywood today, as actor Jan Schwieterman — best known for his work in the 1997 film Good Burger — has passed away at the age of 52.

News of Schwieterman’s passing comes to us courtesy of a social media post from his brother, Chad.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman,” Chad wrote on Facebook.

Jan Schweiterman appears in the beloved 1997 comedy ‘Good Burger.’ (Paramount Pictures)

According to the grieving family, Jan was diagnosed with “an aggressive form” of cancer, and he passed away shortly thereafter.

“He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time,” Chad explained in his post.

“Rest in peace, brother. We love you and miss you,” he concluded

According to People magazine, Jan passed away in February, but news of his death just became public knowledge this week.

Jan’s legacy will live on

Jan Schweiterman as Kurt Bozwell in the 1997 film ‘Good Burger.’ (Paramount Pictures)

For millions who came of age in the 1990s, Schwieterman’s role as Kurt Bozwell — the villainous owner of the the rival fast food chain Mondo Burger in Good Burger — was a staple of their childhood.

Born in the small town of Bluffton, Indiana in 1972, Schwietzerman moved to California after high school with the goal of becoming an actor.

In addition to his role in Good Burger, Jan put in guest performances in several well-known series, including ER, Undressed and Felicity.

Jan’s final film credit was the 2007 film Along the Way, after which, he chose to step away from acting.

According to People, Jan is survived by “his parents LeeRoy Schwieterman and Clara Reed, two sisters, Megan and Vanessa, his brother Chad and several nieces, nephews and cousins.”

The family asks that any donations be sent to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, where he was treated after his diagnosis.

Our thoughts go out to Jan’s loved ones during this enormously difficult time.