Millie Bobby Brown Unveils Well-Hidden New Tattoo In Latest Bikini Pics

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Millie Bobby Brown has a new tattoo!

The 21-year-old actress has debuted a number of new inks in recent years.

Her latest acquisition remained hidden under her fashionable outfits. Until now, when she donned a bikini.

Take a look and see if you can make out what it says.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Netflix’s “The Electric State” Fan Screening at The Paris Theatre on March 11, 2025. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown has a new tattoo!

This week, Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram to share a throwback to her 21st birthday celebrations. Her birthday was on February 19.

The Story post showed MBB as she enjoyed fun in the sun at the Pearls of Long Bay private resort in Turks and Caicos.

Wearing a sequined bikini, the beloved young actress looks like she’s having a marvelous and picture-perfect beach day. Good for her!

Millie Bobby Brown on stage during The BRIT Awards 2025 at The O2 Arena on March 01, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

One detail in the photos from the Millie Bobby Brown birthday adventure was a small tattoo on her upper thigh.

Believed to be the official reveal of this tattoo, the fresh ink is not legible in the pic.

This is not MBB’s first tattoo. It is simply the first reveal of this particular one.

Millie Bobby Brown shows off thigh tattoo in sequined bikini on tropical vacation. pic.twitter.com/TeJ20CHosj — Satguy 141 (@satguy01) March 25, 2025

This is not Millie Bobby Brown’s first tattoo

Earlier this year, Millie Bobby Brown showed off a “JB” tattoo on her ankle.

No, that isn’t a Justin Bieber (or worse) tribute. Clearly, it is in honor of her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

This is not her first year for tattoos, either.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

As far back as 2022, Millie Bobby Brown showed a floral tattoo on her back at the Enola Holmes 2 premiere.

She also has the name “Ruth” on her ribcage, which honors her late grandmother. Ruth passed away in 2020.

MBB has a small heart tattoo on her collarbone, sports a cowboy hat on her upper arm, and even has a “011” tattoo on her wrist. That last one needs no identification for Stranger Things fans.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the world premiere of Netflix’s “The Electric State” at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Everybody has an opinion about MBB’s looks

There was a time when tattoos were deeply controversial. Though the horrors of the past are returning in full force in recent years, tattoos are still mostly safe.

Millie Bobby Brown has faced constant criticism for styling herself to look “way older” than her actual age. Is it true? Yes. But people make too big of a deal out of it.

If one of MBB’s male Stranger Things co-stars styled himself to look like he’s pushing 50, people would talk about it — but not as much, and likely not as critically.