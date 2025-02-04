Justin Baldoni Publishes Alleged Messages with Blake Lively Over 1 Year Before They Go to …

Reading Time: 4 minutes

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle won’t see the inside of a courtroom for over a year.

However, it looks like at least one side is hoping to have a verdict in the court of public opinion long before that.

After his legal team included a bunch of his texts with Lively in their filing, Baldoni is taking things one step further.

He has put up a whole website devoted to sharing “the facts,” as he calls them, in his ongoing battle against his It Ends With Us co-star.

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

The Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni text messages are now online

Justin Baldoni and his team have launched a website that includes a presentation of his side of the battle with Blake Lively.

Titling it “The Lawsuit Info,” the site includes an amended complaint against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. As we have previously reported, Baldoni accuses the couple of wresting creative control over It Ends With Us away from him and then fabricating sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The site also contains what Baldoni considers to be a “timeline of relevant events.” This means texts and emails that he allegedly shared with Lively, with Reynolds, and with Colleen Hoover — the author of the original It Ends With Us novel.

Actress Blake Lively attends the LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California, on November 2, 2024. (Photo Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Interestingly, one of Baldoni’s primary allegations is that Lively has conspired to ruin his reputation.

However, a damning New York Times investigation in late 2024 found that he had taken numerous steps to allegedly try to sabotage Lively’s reputation. According to Lively, this was in retaliation for her having made complaints about his alleged sexual misconduct during production.

Various advocates and Lively herself have pointed out that Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit seems like an effort to silence an accuser — especially alongside what appears to be an ongoing smear campaign against the actress.

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

Blake Lively has sought a gag order in the Justin Baldoni legal battle

On Monday, February 3, Blake Lively’s attorneys Michael Gotlieb and Esra Hudson spoke to USA Today about the results of a pretrial conference.

“The court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law,” the attorneys declared. “And not make any statements that could prejudice a jury.”

Lively’s team is concerned that, given the history of certain celebrity legal cases, Baldoni’s team might taint a potential jury pool with an ongoing PR campaign against her.

Blake Lively attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

“We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case,” Lively’s attorneys continued.

“This case deals with serious allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation,” they affirmed.

“We will hold the defendants accountable,” Lively’s attorneys vowed. “And we are confident that once all the evidence is submitted in this matter, Ms. Lively will prevail.”

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024 in New York City. attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

It could have ended with ‘It Ends With Us’

Based upon the evidence, it sounds like a meeting during production — in which Lively requested that Baldoni end his alleged sexual misconduct and that the film make use of an intimacy coordinator (no film like this should be without one) — could have been the end of the conflict between the co-stars.

It is unclear if Blake Lively would have filed her legal complaint against Justin Baldoni without the sudden smear campaign that erupted at her on social media in the autumn of 2024.

The two are not set to go to trial until March 9 of 2026 — over a year from now. Even with the pretrial hearing’s results, it seems clear that this conflict will continue to dominate some headlines for the foreseeable future.