Millie Bobby Brown’s Husband, Wedding Details, & More

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Millie Bobby Brown married? Yes! She and Jake Bongiovi married in a private ceremony in May of 2024.

Millie, of course, first made a name for herself on the hit series, Stranger Things.

Since then, she’s starred in blockbusters like Godzilla vs Kong, mysteries like Enola Holmes, and most recently, the fantasy thriller, Damsel and the Netflix sci-fi comedy The Electric State.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the premiere of Netflix’s “Damsel” New York. ((Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP))

While Damsel turns a well-known fairytale story on its ear, MBB is enjoying her own real-life fairytale after meeting the boy of her dreams.

Here’s what to know about Millie Bobby Brown’s wedding!

Meet Millie’s Fiancé, Jake Bongiovi

Millie married Jake Bongiovi, and if the last name looks familiar, you must love good music!

The Stranger Things actress and the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi have been together since late 2021.

The pair have gushed over each other every day since they started dating, posting cute selfies together and making every red carpet they attend together feel like prom night!

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend “Stranger Things” season 4 premiere in NYC. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Millie announced that her boyfriend of two years popped the question via Instagram in April 2023.

She first posted a photo of herself showing off a massive ring. “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all,” she quoted Taylor Swift in the caption of her post.

Jake followed suit, posting two photos from the proposal alongside a caption that read, “Forever.”

An actor and model himself, Jake was quick to ensure that Millie felt at home with his famous family. He also made sure that when he popped the question, it would be a moment they would never forget.

How Jake Proposed

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Damsel, Millie revealed how Jake proposed to her for the first time.

Millie explained that Jake took her on a dive while off on a trip together. As they had already been to the location before, Millie tried to talk him out of it. “I’m like, ‘It’s boring, let’s go somewhere new.’ He’s like, ‘No, we have to go to this spot,’” she recalled.

Once they were under the sea, Jake proposed. “He gives me like a shell and I, like, turn it over — and it’s a ring,” she explained.

A Little Mermaid moment for the ages! How romantic!

Is Millie Bobby Brown Married Already?

In June 2023, fan were convinced that Millie and Jake had already tied the knot. A famous stylist, who is known for working with MBB frequently, posted photos of the pair at an elegant party. Millie wore a white, lacy, bridal looking crop top and matching long skirt, while Jake looked handsome in a green suit.

They stood in front of a sign that read Mr. and Mrs. Bongiovi. However, it turned out that this was just a bridal shower.

In May of 2024, the pair finally tied the knot. Mullie spoke about how much she enjoyed wedding planning in several interviews.

“It’s such an amazing part of my life so far,” Millie shared on GMA at the end of 2023. “And just being able to do it with someone makes it even better.”

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown with his parents Dorothea Hurley and Jon Bon Jovi at the Netflix’s “Damsel” New York Premiere. ((Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images))

So, how was the big day?

Well, the newlyweds have been tight-lipped about the details, but you can be sure it was an evening to remember.

As for married life itself, Millie has been so busy that the first year is probably flying right by

First, she had to get through filming season 5 of Stranger Things. Then she moved on to promoting Damsel and The Electric State.

Nothing worse than trying to schedule a honeymoon around a film shoot!

But that’s just a challenge that these young actors will have to learn to live with!