Micah Plath Hospitalized with ‘Nose Torn Off’ by Isaac After Lydia Plath …

Lydia Plath and Zac Wyse’s wedding ended in a brutal brotherly brawl between Isaac and Micah Plath.

In an alarming new report, which Micah’s ex has confirmed, we hear about the hospitalization that followed.

Isaac and Micah have been rivals for many years. Now, Micah’s modeling dreams may have been dashed along with his face.

How much of this will make its way onto Welcome To Plathville? They are filming right now, after all.

Did Isaac beat up Micah at Lydia Plath’s wedding?

On Sarah Fraser’s eponymous The Sarah Fraser Show, a report alleges that Lydia Plath’s wedding last month ended in a brotherly brawl.

Isaac Plath and Micah Plath allegedly got into a violent physical fight.

Micah reportedly ended up in the hospital.

Veronica Peters, who was dating Micah Plath until sister Lydia’s wedding last month, has even weighed in to confirm the news.

(Full disclosure, Veronica has also alleged that Micah is a liar and complained that he scammed her into buying him a new set of teeth)

“He drunkenly rearranged his face,” Veronica said of Isaac’s alleged actions towards Micah.

“He nearly killed him. His nose was ripped off as well as the leather jacket he wore.”

What happened between Isaac and Micah after Lydia Plath’s wedding?

Right after Lydia Plath married Zac Wyse, Isaac and Micah Plath got into it — according to the report, and to Micah’s ex.

“At this wedding the huge thing that happened is…Micah and Isaac Plath got into a big physical fight,” Sarah Fraser described.

She admitted: “I don’t know what the fight was about, but I’m assuming that everybody was drinking.”

Fraser alleged that “Micah Plath’s nose was nearly ripped off. He had, like, six or eight stitches but he probably needed closer to 20.”

She then specified: “That’s what people are saying that witnessed this and heard about this and were there. His nose was also broken.” Yikes!

“Micah Plath as we speak is still recovering,” the report detailed.

“We haven’t seen photos of him recently, and the last known picture that we have of him is at the wedding. … He still wants to pursue modeling but where will his career be if his nose is really messed up?”

Will the fight be on ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Season 7?

Season 7 of Welcome to Plathville is currently filming.

However, reports seem clear that the fight did not take place on camera.

(You know that those production crews are wailing and gnashing their teeth over missing it)

That said, it is entirely possible that the nasty fight between Isaac and Micah Plath after Lydia and Zac’s wedding will come up as a topic on the show. At this point, it would be weird if they didn’t talk about it.