Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She Looks ‘Way Older’ In …

Millie Bobby Brown has more than her fair share of haters.

And that’s a shame, as the 20-year-old actress should be having the time of her life these days.

Millie got married to Jake Bongiovi earlier this year, and her career is still taking off like a rocket.

Millie Bobby Brown attends Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

In addition to filming the long-awaited final season of Stranger Things, 2024 saw Millie taking on a number of other successful projects including the popular Netflix film Damsel.

Yes, this should be a time of unparalleled joy in Millie’s life. Unfortunately, like so many successful young women, she’s forced to contend with unwanted attention from an army of bitter trolls.

Millie Bobby Brown Takes Flak For Latest Selfie

Earlier this week, Millie posted the photo below to her Instagram page.

With more than 63 million followers, Millie is obviously accustomed to receiving a whole lot of feedback.

But this time, the comments section definitely did not pass the vibe check.

“MILLIE WHAT HAPPENED,” one person commented on the post, according to Yahoo! News.

“Millie’s google history : ‘How to look 65 when you are 16,’” another added.



Millie Bobby Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

“She skipped 20s & went straight to 40’s,” a third chimed in.

Other haters piled on, accusing “way older” than she is.

Needless to say, this was likely not the sort of reaction that Millie expected when she posted a simple selfie to show off her Louis Vuitton handbag.

And it’s not the sort of thing that Millie or anyone else should have to deal with. Thankfully, it seems that she’s not terribly upset by this latest round of bullying.

Millie Bobby Brown attends the Samsung 2022 Galaxy Creators Lounge Event on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung)

“Women grow!! Not sorry about it :),” she wrote on her Instagram Story, clearly in response to the torrent of criticism.

Yes, nearly a decade in the spotlight seems to have enabled Millie to develop a very thick skin.

And now that she’s married into a mega-famous family (Jake is the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi), she’ll be surrounded by people who know what it’s like to endure hate from random strangers.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” World Premiere at The Paris Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Actually, in 2025, most people have had the experience of being harshly criticized by people whom they’ve never met.

Hmmm … we’re starting to think this whole social media thing was a mistake!

Well, at least Millie seems unbothered by the slings and arrows from obnoxious d-bags!