Michelle Trachtenberg Among Oscars In Memoriam Snubs: Why?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Michelle Trachtenberg tragically passed away last week.

Many of her fans and former costars are still in shock. This was so unexpected.

The 2025 Oscars have come and gone with relatively few surprises in the mix.

But this year’s In Memoriam segment of the Oscars snubbed Trachtenberg. And she was not the only conspicuous exclusion.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Why did Michelle Trachtenberg not appear in the Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ tribute?

On Sunday, March 3, the 2025 Oscars telecast included the familiar tribute to deceased stars — and a few others from within the film industry — who have died over the past year.

The segment used the “Lacrimosa” section from Mozart’s “Requiem in D Minor,” which is often a tasteful decision.

Late titans of the entertainment industry like David Lynch, Dame Maggie Smith, Shelley Duvall, James Earl Jones, Donald Sutherland, and even Gene Hackman — whose tragic death was discovered last week.

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Third Annual “InStyle Awards” presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

It did seem odd to some viewers that Michelle Trachtenberg did not make the In Memoriam segment.

After all, she had an extensive filmography. Though she died at only 39, she had been a child actress and thus worked for decades.

Certainly, many A-list actors knew her. People attending the Oscars had known her for years or even decades.

Was news of Michelle Trachtenberg dying just too last minute?

News of Michelle Trachtenberg’s passing broke hours before the discover of Gene Hackman and his wife (and one of their dogs) dead in their Santa Fe home.

It’s true that most people are more familiar with Trachtenberg’s work in things like Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl than in films like Mysterious Skin or Black Christmas. Gene Hackman was famous specifically for his film work.

But many would argue that Alec Baldwin is now more famous for his television work than in film — but if he passed, he would be unlikely to receive a snub like this.

Actor Tony Todd arrives at a screening of New Line Cinema’s “Final Destination 5” at the Chinese Theater on August 10, 2011. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

There were other snubs at the Oscars In Memoriam segment.

One particularly notable one was Tony Todd. Many of us know this actor from his science fiction work, like Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stargate SG-1, and Babylon 5: A Call To Arms.

But, in addition to these live action television work and to his phenomenal voice acting (he had a very distinctive voice), Todd was perhaps best known for his work in the horror genre. It was strange to many to see him not receive a tribute, even if he worked in a genre that is sometimes disparaged.

Actress Shannen Doherty attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower on January 18, 2018. (Photo Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

What’s behind Oscars In Memoriam snubs?

Similarly, Shannen Doherty passed away in the summer of 2024 after an extended battle with cancer.

Like Michelle Trachtenberg and Tony Todd, many associated her more strongly with her television work.

But she was also in Mall Rats, Heathers, and other classic films. Her exclusion from the Oscars In Memoriam felt weird.

In Memoriam is shown during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Perhaps we should all keep in mind that decisions like the Oscars In Memoriam tribute are deeply political. We don’t mean in terms of political partisanship, but rather in terms of who receives honors at the Oscars specifically in contrast with who is considered a “different” type of actor.

Clearly, Michelle Trachtenberg, Shannen Doherty, and Tony Todd did not fit someone’s idea of iconic actors. That’s sad.

But look, if you’ve ever read what Oscars voters actually think about films, you come to understand the thinking behind these awards.