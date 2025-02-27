Gene Hackman, Wife and Dog Found Dead in Santa Fe Home

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Awful and shocking news out of Hollywood:

Gene Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner who starred in such classic movies as The French Connection and Hoosiers, has passed away.

He was 95 years old.

There’s a lot more to this story, however…

Gene Hackman holds the Cecile B. DeMille Award at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards 19 January 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by HECTOR MATA / AFP)

The actor and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were BOTH found dead at their home in Santa Fe Summit on Wednesday, February 26, according to Santa Fe New Mexican, citing County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

This same official confirmed to the outlet that the couple had died… along with their dog.

“Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time however exact cause of death has not been determined,” authorities said in a statement. “This is an active and ongoing investigation by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.”

May Gene Hackman rest in peace. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

No further details on their deaths have been shared publicly at this time.

Hackman garnered numerous accolades for his roles in films such as Superman and Unforgiven before stepping away from the spotlight.

He earned his first Oscar nomination (out of five) in 1968 for his role in Bonnie and Clyde.

The long-time star was born in in San Bernadino, California and served as a marine for five years before studying at the University of Illinois and then leaving the college to pursue acting at the Pasadena Playhouse in California.

Gene Hackman attends the premiere of the film “The Royal Tenenbaums” December 6, 2001 in Hollywood. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Following the news of Hackman’s passing director Francis Ford Coppola was among the first to pay tribute to the actor, who he worked with on 1974’s The Conversation.

“The loss of a great artist, always cause for both mourning and celebration,” he captioned a photo with Hackman on February 27. “Gene Hackman a great actor, inspiring and magnificent in his work and complexity. I mourn his loss, and celebrate his existence and contribution.”

Hackman narried Arakawa in 1991.

His last onscreen appearance was in 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport.

In 2004, Hackman told Larry King in an interview that his career was “probably all over,” and that he had no new scripts in front of him.

Gene Hackman (as Joe) and Sam Rockwell (as Jimmy) act in a scene in David Mamet’s “Heist.” (Photo by Takashi Seida/Heightened Productions Inc. via Getty Images)

Hackman is survived by children Christopher, Elizabeth and Leslie; all from his marriage to Faye Maltese.

Asked by GQ in 2011 as to how he would like to be remembered, Hackman replied as follows:

“As a decent actor. As someone who tried to portray what was given to them in an honest fashion. I don’t know, beyond that.”

May Gene Hackman rest in peace.