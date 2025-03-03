Julia Fox Takes Cue From Bianca Censori, Goes Nearly Nude at Oscars Party

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It seems that nudity is the hot fashion trend of 2025. At least among people who have had the misfortune of dating Kanye West.

First, Bianca Censori rocked a see-through dress at the Grammys.

Now, Julia Fox has followed (birthday) suit by sporting a transparent gown at Sunday night’s Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Julia Fox attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Julia Fox bares all at the ‘Vanity Fair’ party

Julia might have been feeling nervous knowing that her ex’s ex Kim Kardashian always attends the evening’s biggest soiree.

But she certainly didn’t shrink away from attention on the red carpet.

As was the case with Bianca at the Grammys, most of the photos of Julia’s night at the Oscars are a bit too revealing for us to share here.

Julia Fox attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But we think you get the idea from the photos we can publish.

Basically, Julia got a lot of help from strategic hair placement. Otherwise, she might have been arrested for indecent exposure.

Anyway, we don’t claim to be a fashion site, so we can’t tell you why red carpet nudity is all the rage these days.

And we have no background in psychology, so we can’t explain why dating Kanye leads to a fondness for exhibitionism.

Julia Fox attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

But it’s interesting that two celebs chose to make such similar fashion statements within a few weeks of one another.

We’re sure Julia will be accused of copying Bianca’s style, but aren’t they both guilty of imitating Eve, the original nudist?

A new fashion trend emerges

Also riding the semi-nudity bandwagon these days is Doja Cat.

Doja Cat performs onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The artist shocked the audience at last night’s Oscars in more ways than one:

Not only did she show off her impressive singing ability — she’s best known as a rapper — during the James Bond medley, she did so while sporting a barely-there gown of strategically placed crystals.

So it seems nudity is all the rage these days.

We suppose it’s bad news if you’re a fan of modesty, but it’s great news for folks who were hoping that Hollywood’s next big fashion trend would be within their price range!