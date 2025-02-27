Blake Lively Mourns, Remembers Late ‘Gossip Girl’ Co-Star Michelle …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Lively is remembering Michelle Trachtenberg in the wake of the iconic actress’ shocking death.

While fans pore over Trachtenberg’s final posts for clues, Lively actually knew her.

Lively rose to fame starring as Serena van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. Trachtenberg portrayed recurring antagonist Georgina Sparks. She even reprised the role on the reboot.

Trachtenberg wasn’t just a generational star to Lively. She was a friend and co-star.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Blake Lively is memorializing the late Michelle Trachtenberg

Unlike most of the millions reeling in shock at the sudden passing of Michelle Trachtenberg, Blake Lively actually knew her. As she reacted to the tragic news, her memories came from behind the scenes — not from a screen.

“This is the first day I met Michelle,” Lively wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday alongside a photo of the two.

“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed,” she characterized. “Everything she did, she did 200%.”

Blake Lively attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“She laughed the fullest at someone’s joke, she faced authority head-on when she felt something was wrong,” Blake Lively praised of Michelle Trachtenberg.

“She cared deeply about her work,” she affirmed.

Lively added: “She was proud to be a part of this community and industry as painful as it could be sometimes.”

Taking to her Instagram Story on February 26, 2025, Blake Lively mourns her late ‘Gossip Girl’ co-star, Michelle Trachtenberg. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Blake Lively knew Michelle Trachtenberg from their ‘Gossip Girl’ days

Blake Lively went on to describe the late Michelle Trachtenberg as she remembers her.

She praised her former co-star as having been “fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved.”

Growing more specific, Lively recalled how Trachtenberg carried caramel lipgloss because she “cared about the sweet details.”

Blake Lively attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Time passes,” Blake Lively somberly acknowledged. “You take for granted that you get the chance to see an old friend.”

She added: “To paraphrase, the real tragedies in life are the ones that blindside you on an idle Tuesday.” That line seems to be paraphrasing Mary Schmich, specifically.

“The world lost a deeply sensitive and good person in Michelle,” Lively concluded. “May her work and her huge heart be remembered by those who were lucky enough to experience her fire.”

Michelle Trachtenberg attends the Third Annual “InStyle Awards” presented by InStyle at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for InStyle)

There is still so much that we do not know

As we reported on Wednesday, Michelle Trachtenberg’s mother discovered her early in the morning that day.

The 39-year-old actress had reportedly gone into cardiac arrest. First responders declared her dead at the scene.

We still do not know the cause of death. News that she had reportedly received a liver transplant fairly recently has led people to make many guesses — without confirmation.

For now, all that we can do is mourn her passing. Michelle Trachtenberg entertained an entire generation from childhood and into adulthood.