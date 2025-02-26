Michelle Trachtenberg’s Final Instagram Posts Alarmed Fans Before Actress’ …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Before the end, Michelle Trachtenberg shared posts to social media that alarmed fans.

Early on Wednesday, February 26, the beloved 39-year-old actress was found dead by her mother.

Her death was not deemed suspicious by investigators. But her cause of death was not announced, either.

While the world reels from this tragic and shocking news, some fans point to Trachtenberg’s final social media posts.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 9, 2020. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Michelle Trachtenberg has died

As we reported earlier today, Michelle Trachtenberg has tragically passed away at the age of 39.

Her mother discovered her body at around 8 AM on Wednesday morning.

Trachtenberg was a child actress who moved on to adult projects alongside her viewing audience. She went from Harriet The Spy to Buffy The Vampire Slayer to Gossip Girl, alongside countless other acting roles.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg backstage at the Naeem Khan fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2015 at The Theatre at Lincoln Center on February 17, 2015. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

At the time of Trachtenberg’s death becoming public, her cause of death had not been identified.

Officially, the only piece of health-related news that we have about her is that she had reportedly undergone a liver transplant recently.

We do not have confirmation that this is related to her passing. All that we really know is that investigators do not consider her death to be suspicious.

Actress Michelle Trachtenberg attends the premiere of National Geographic Channel’s ‘Killing Kennedy’ at Saban Theatre on November 4, 2013. (Photo Credit: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Michelle Trachtenberg’s final posts may hold clues, fans believe

The 39-year-old actress’ final post to Instagram was a throwback photo. Specifically, of herself on the red carpet in 2013 wearing a gorgeous green dress.

(The photo just above, from the Killing Kennedy premiere? It’s that outfit)

When Trachtenberg shared the throwback snap on Instagram, she also included the caption: “I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbelI.”

In her final Instagram caption, beloved actress Michelle Trachtenberg recalled wanting to “look like naughty Tinkerbell” twelve years earlier. (Image Credit: Instagram)

Other posts by Michelle Trachtenberg from the week before she died included various other throwbacks photos.

Each has simple captions, one referring to the “Sunday scaries.” Most seemed to have elements of nostalgia.

It is unclear if Trachtenberg was catering to followers — many of whom watched her on television growing up and in their own early adulthoods. She may have also been avoiding negative reactions to more recent photos.

Was she sick? Fans thought so

For the final year or so of Michelle Trachtenberg’s life, she found herself dodging concerned fan questions regarding her appearance.

She clapped back more than once, reminding fans that she is no longer the 14-year-old whom they likely first saw. Most 39-year-olds look different than their teenage selves.

Of course, her tragic death at such a shockingly young age — and the news about her liver transplant — has fans wondering if they were right to worry about her health. Regardless, we are all in mourning.