Isabella Strahan, Daughter of Michael Strahan, Cries While Describing Battle With Brain …

Back in January of 2024, the world learned that Michael Strahan’s daughter, Isabella Strahan, had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Seated beside her famous father, Isabella explained to Robin Roberts that she was battling medulloblastoma, a type of malignant brain tumor usually found in children.

Thankfully, after months of prayers and treatment, Isabella reported that she was cancer-free in July of last year.

Isabella Strahan in the trailer for a new documentary about her battle with cancer. (ABC/YouTube)

The Long Road to Recovery

Now, the 20-year-old is preparing to share her story with the world in a documentary about her illness and recovery.

Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan’s Fight Against Cancer is set to premiere on February 5 on ABC at 10 pm and the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

The first trailer for the film premiered this week:

“You don’t really think the worst until you get told the worst,” an emotional Isabella explains in the preview. “I couldn’t even process really, I was in shock.”

“The first thing that went through my mind was this must be a mistake. It didn’t seem real. I was just scared,” Michael says at one point, adding:

“[Isabella] told me at one point, ‘I’ll do whatever I gotta do because I don’t wanna die.’ And I was like, wow.”

Needless to say, this is sure to be an emotional viewing experience.

Isabella Strahan is battling brain cancer. She revealed the news on GMA, alongside her father. (YouTube/Good Morning America)

Isabella Strahan’s Brave Battle

Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October 2023. She explained the harrowing discovery process in her interview with Roberts.

“I didn’t notice anything was off till probably like October 1. That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight,” she said.

Isabella went on to explain that her vertigo symptoms quickly developed into something even more worrisome.

Michael Strahan and daughters Sophia and Isabella attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2019 at Barker Hangar on July 11, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

“I was throwing up blood,” she recalled one frightening incident.

But following a long and often painful treatment process, Isabella revealed last summer that she was in remission.

“It was a great, great scan,” she revealed to fans after an MRI. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice,” she continued. “I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for awhile because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”

Fans were overjoyed to learn that Isabella’s course of treatment was successful.

And we’re sure millions will tune in as she shares her story in its entirety for the first time.