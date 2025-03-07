Bhad Bhabie & Baby Daddy Face Armed Intruders at Home Day After Le Vaughn Was Shot

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bhad Bhabie had a harrowing run-in with armed intruders who tried to break into her house.

It’s safe to say that feuding with Alabama Barker does not come with risks like this.

This is about something else. And some speculate that it could be related to her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

While thankfully BB and her baby are okay, we have to ask: what was the motive?

Bhad Bhabie attends TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

Oh no! Bhad Bhabie had an attempted armed break-in!

TMZ reports that on Thursday, March 6, Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) called the police during a harrowing encounter.

Three gunmen allegedly tried to storm into her home.

She and her on-again, off-again boyfriend (who is also her baby daddy) Le Vaughn were home at the time.

According to the report, Bhad Bhabie and her allegedly abusive boyfriend Le Vaughn had arrived only minutes before.

The three unidentified suspects apparently attempted to break in through a side door.

It’s unclear whether BB or her baby daddy first noticed the imminent danger. However, the report is clear that Bhad Bhabie was the one who contacted emergency services. The three intruders were gone when police arrived.

Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli, arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

What were Bhad Bhabie’s intruders after?

Interestingly, TMZ spoke to a representative for Bhad Bhabie, who confirmed that police visited her home.

However, the rep seemingly insisted that this police visit was merely a follow-up to the shooting early Wednesday morning.

As we previously reported, Le Vaughn was shot in the hand while at Sam’s Hofbrau strip club. He received treatment in a hospital afterward.

bhad bhabie boyfriend randomly walking in while she’s on live talking sh*t about him for cheating on her lmaoo 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TcH1xPPr1i — welp. (@YSLONIKA) December 18, 2024

What makes this situation odd is that initial reports made it sound as though Le Vaughn had simply been a bystander in the shooting. Now, TMZ describes Bhad Bhabie’s baby daddy as having been in the altercation alongside his friends.

Is the attempted armed break-in related to the club shooting? Did someone from that follow him from the hospital? We do not know.

It’s hard to imagine which is more frightening: that armed maniacs would shoot someone in the hand and then show up at his baby mama’s home, or that one person could have run-ins with two unrelated groups of armed malefactors twice in the span of less than 40 hours.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

There are so many scary unknowns

Relatedly, we also do not know why Bhad Bhabie’s rep did not seem to offer any commentary on the attempted break-in.

The 9-1-1 recording of BB calling emergency services certainly exists. But BB did not decide to disclose it herself, even through a representative.

We definitely hope that Bhad Bhabie and her baby, Kali Love, remain safe amidst … whatever this is.