Meghan McCain: I Absolutely HATE Meghan Markle!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Meghan McCain is not here to mince words.

She doesn’t want to be beat around any bushes.

The former View co-host is about to tell it like it is when it comes to Meghan Markle. Yes, folks, are you ready for some Meghan-on-Meghan crime?

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

“I cannot stand her,” the 40-year old, said on the February 19 episode of Meghan McCain’s Happy Hour digital series.

“I love people that I can relate to, like every other 40-year-old mom. I don’t want to eat her jam. I love Princess Kate [Middleton].”

This isn’t the first time McCain has criticized Markle. She also blasted Markle after seeing the trailer for her relatively new Netflix series, With Love, From Meghan.

“I was originally a Meghan Markle supporter, I thought she was cool, stylish and refreshing. Like the rest of the world my opinion changed when she disrespected the royal family,” McCain Tweeted several weeks ago.

“Now that she wants to be American again instead of British aristocracy what she seems to forget is Americans want real, raw, uncensored. All of this even in the trailer is highly curated, produced and out of touch.”

Meghan Markleattends the 2024 Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck Top Floor Of The West Lot on October 5, 2024. (Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

As for what prompted McCain’s trashing of Markle in this new case?

Earlier in the week, the mother of two announced via social media that she was renaming her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

“As ever means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always,’” Markle explained via Instagram on Tuesday.

“If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living and finding joy in the everyday.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

After seeing the video announcement, McCain said she was be confused with what Markle is trying to pull off here.

“I don’t know what she’s doing,” the TV personality told guests Perez Hilton and Mary Katharine Ham. “This is, like, her ninth rebrand. I actually had to review her show and her podcast, and it was horrible. It was so boring.”

Previously, McCain expressed disdain for Markle trying to be the next Martha Stewart.

“I would have told her to do a show helping bring fresh food to food deserts in low income neighborhoods,” she said. “Do something to help people instead of your ego.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives for The Paley Center for Media gala honoring actor and director Tyler Perry, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on December 4, 2024. (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

During her latest Happy Hour installment, McCain advised Markle, saying she should look to ex-First Lady Michelle Obama as an example of someone who is “very real,” adding on air:

“She has actually had some of the best marriage advice I’ve ever heard from anyone,” McCain said.

“When I first got pregnant, Michelle Obama had this quote where she was like, ‘Women can have it all, but they can’t have it all at once.’ Your career is inevitably going to suffer if you have a child in one form or another.

“For me, it was the honesty of that. Meghan Markle’s never going to say, ‘I can’t have it all at once.’”