Tom Llamas Announced as Successor to Lester Holt on ‘NBC Nightly News’

Earlier this week, we reported on the news that Lester Holt has decided to step down as anchor of NBC Nightly News.

At the time, it was unclear who would be chosen to replace the beloved journalist, who has helmed the broadcast since 2015.

Today, we can confirm that as expected, NBC has decided to keep things in-house by promoting a member of its award-winning news division.

American journalist Tom Llamas participates in the featured session: Leguizamo Does America: Next Stop Austin during SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 14, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

A new day for the nightly news

The network has announced that Tom Llamas will take over in the anchor’s chair when Holt signs off for good this summer.

News of the decision comes courtesy of an announcement from NBC News executive vice president of programming Janelle Rodriguez.

“Tom has the winning combination of journalistic excellence, passionate storytelling and unyielding integrity — all characteristics that have long been trademarks of ‘NBC Nightly News,’” Rodriguez said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon.

“Additionally, he’s been instrumental in growing NBC News NOW into the leading streaming news network, helping to introduce NBC News to a new generation of viewers.”

WNBC 4 New York 5 P.M. anchors Shiba Russell (L) and Tom Llamas attend Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Party at Rock Center Cafe on November 30, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for NBC)

A trusted name

For the past several years, Llamas has been a senior national correspondent and anchor of Top Story with Tom Llamas, an evening newscast that streams on NBC News NOW.

In his own statement, the experienced journalist called today’s promotion a “profound honor and one that carries tremendous responsibility.”

“I look forward to working with the world-class journalists at ‘Nightly News’ and ‘Top Story’ to bring viewers the most important stories every night,” Llamas added.

He finished his statement with a well-deserved tribute to his successor, saying:

Lester Holt attends Town & Country’s Philanthropy Summit at Hearst Tower on October 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Town & Country)

“Lester Holt is a great man and one of the most trusted broadcasters of our time. Just like Lester, I promise to be devoted to our viewers and dedicated to the truth.”

What’s next for Lester Holt?

Fans were shocked by Holt’s decision to step down after nearly a decade at the anchor’s desk.

But fear not, as it seems that Lester will not be cutting ties with NBC News entirely.

The 65-year-old will continue to anchor the popular primetime news magazine Dateline.

As the first Black male solo anchor of a major network news broadcast, Lester’s run on the Nightly News was nothing short of historic.

His replacement will have some big shoes to fill, but if anyone is up to the task, it’s a trusted veteran like Llamas.

We offer him our sincere congratulations on this major honor.