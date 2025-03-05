Le Vaughn Shot: Alleged Cheater at Center of Bhad Bhabie, Alabama Barker Feud Caught in …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Le Vaughn is a shooting victim.

One man has stood at the center of the recent and bitter feud between Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker.

Le Vaughn, who is both BB’s baby daddy and alleged abuser, has seemingly ignited a rivalry by allegedly cheating on the rapper with Travis Barker’s daughter.

Now, he has been shot at a club. Neither woman is implicated, however.

Le Vaughn allowed some of his baby mama drama to spill over onto social media. (Image Credit: YouTube)

Early Wednesday morning, Le Vaughn was shot

TMZ reports that Le Vaughn was shot early in the morning of March 5, 2025.

He was inside Sam’s Hofbrau near downtown Los Angeles when a shooting incident took place.

According to the report, two groups of men had an altercation of some kind. Amidst this disagreement, someone produced a firearm and opened fire.

Danielle Bregoli, known professionally as Bhad Bhabie, performs onstage during TBT Magazine Social Media Edition Powered By Berman Law at Sway Nightclub on August 26, 2022. (Photo Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images for TBT Magazine Powered By Berman Law Group)

According to the LAPD, the hostilities spread from within the club to outside of it. Multiple shots were reportedly fired (it is unclear how many; eyewitness testimony is notoriously unreliable when it comes to the number of shots fired).

Le Vaughn was one of two people who were struck with bullets. The other person’s wound was in the shoulder, while Vaughn’s was in the hand.

Apparently, police made an attempt to pursue the suspected shooter or shooters, but they made their escape on the 10 freeway. Police do not know the names of any suspects.

Le Vaughn has been both the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Bhad Bhabie (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli). He is also the culprit behind her pregnancy; she gave birth in March of 2024.

He and the rapper began dating around 2020.

Though they have had public fights and BB once shared a video that seemed to show him violently attacking her at her home, she cannot seem to separate herself from him.

Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli, arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Celebration at Nomad Hotel Los Angeles on February 7, 2019. (Photo Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

This incident is unlikely to improve that situation.

As you might infer from a report that someone was shot in the hand, Le Vaughn is apparently going to be just fine.

He and the other victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a hospital.

Just to be clear, Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker didn’t do it

As much as some reading the news might want to dream up a scenario where the two quashed their ridiculous feud and focused on the real enemy, TMZ reports that neither Alabama nor BB were at Sam’s Hofbrau with Le Vaughn on Tuesday night.

In fact, Bhad Bhabie has an alibi — is that alibhi? — for the shooting.

She was doing a Twitch stream around that time-frame alongside rapper DDG.