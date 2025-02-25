Bhad Bhabie Deploys Travis Barker Lookalike in Latest Alabama Diss Track

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Bhad Bhabie is dragging Travis Barker into her feud with the drummer’s daughter.

After her first diss track spread pregnancy rumors about Alabama, it’s no wonder that she’s turning up the heat.

This escalation comes in the form of “Ms. Whitman,” and BB released a whole music video to go with it.

Bhad Bhabie is sending a message, and using a Travis Barker lookalike in the process.

In ‘Ms. Whitman,’ Bhad Bhabie involves Travis Barker in her feud with his daughter

Both Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker are famous, at least in part, because of their parents.

BB (whose real name is Danielle Bregoli) had a famously terrible childhood and ended up on Dr. Phil. Meanwhile, Alabama is the daughter of Shana Moakler and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

With that in mind, it is no surprise that Bhad Bhabie’s new diss track includes a music video that trashes Alabama Barker using a Travis lookalike.

“Thought I wasn’t gonna come back for more you dumb dirty b—h,” Bhad Bhabie raps, taking aim at current archenemy Alabama Barker.

“Why this b—h obsessed with me?” BB demands in the diss track. “I just don’t understand.”

However the eye-catching detail — that Bhad Bhabie included a Travis Barker lookalike in her music video — drew more attention than the lyrics themselves.

That’s not the real Travis Barker in Bhad Bhabie’s music video, of course

After Bhad Bhabie released the diss track and accompanying music video on February 25, social media erupted with people pointing out the Travis Barker lookalike.

That is to say, BB hired a profoundly slender man to wear a beanie and play the drums behind her while she puts Alabama on blast.

This isn’t a tin hat theory. She’s shading Alabama with a conspicuous depiction of her father — reminding the world why Alabama is famous.

Remember, this juvenile feud (Bhad Bhabie is 21 and will turn 22 next month and has numerous behavioral issues, while Alabama Barker is only 19) started over a man. And not the kind that you’d want to fight over.

BB accused Alabama of “stealing” Le Vaughn, her toxic ex and also the father of her 11-month-old daughter, Kali Love.

Alabama hit back at the accusation in late 2024, reporting that Vaughn was lying to them both. But this only served to further enrage Bhad Bhabie, for some reason. (We did mention the behavioral issues)

There is a silver lining to this ugly feud

Since their late 2024 disagreement erupted into a petty mess, both Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie have released diss tracks about each other.

Honestly? Music from both of these young women has been great. That’s no surprise from BB, but many hadn’t realized that Alabama could come out with such a good diss track.

We’d say that the real winners are the fans who get to enjoy the music of true haters. But maybe the real winners are those of us who are grownups and do not have to get into bitter feuds over undesirable men.

That said, this has arguably been great for both of their brands. Maybe the only loser in this scenario is Le Vaughn.