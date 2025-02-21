Khloe Kardashian Confesses the REAL Reason She Attends Tristan Thompson Basketball Games

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Khloe Kardashian is done with Tristan Thompson. At least, in a romantic sense.

Those of us who follow their story know that she dumped him for good.

But we also know that she and Tristan share children. That tether will always connect them.

Now, Khloe is explaining why she publicly attended one of his games — even though she knows that the public will have a lot to say about it.

On ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 3, Khloe Kardashian sits down with her almost-brother-in-law to discuss her recent choices. She says that this hair color is “cowboy copper.” (Image Credit: Hulu)

Yes, Khloe Kardashian watched Tristan Thompson play basketball

On the Thursday, February 20 episode of The Kardashians, Hulu viewers watched as Khloe Kardashian sat down to chat with Scott Disick.

After he showed off his delicious smoothies and plate of grandma candies, the two chatted about her recent trip.

Khloe had taken True and Tatum to see Tristan Thompson, her ex (and their father). He is a basketball player, and she brought their daughter and son to watch him play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in May of 2024.

Addressing the confessional camera on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 3, Khloe Kardashian speaks about what a nice time she had in Cleveland. (Image Credit: Hulu)

As we here at THG reported at the time, it was the first time that Khloe Kardashian had brought True and Tatum to watch dad Tristan Thompson play professional basketball.

“I did have a lot of anxiety about going more for, like, the public’s reaction,” she confessed.

“Which is so lame to say,” Khloe expressed, “because I knew I was gonna get filmed.” That is actually a very normal reason to feel anxious.

To the left, Khloe Kardashian. To the right, Scott Disick. Between them? What appears to be a bowl of moss. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Khloe Kardashian resents the ‘noise’ surrounding everything Tristan Thompson

“It’s sad that I had a lot of anxiety because of outside noise,” Khloe expressed.

“I just didn’t want to hear it anymore. Like, ‘Oh, she’s going to support her man.’”

Khloe Kardashian didn’t bring her kids (and cousin Cici Bussey, and nephew Saint West) to watch Tristan Thompson play because they’re back together. They aren’t. She did it for her children.

Speaking to the confessional, Khloe Kardashian seems visibly resentful that her fans question her choices. Even the poor choices. (Image Credit: Hulu)

“I also was like, ‘F–k this, I’m doing this for my kids, I’m doing this for my cousin,’ and I’m so happy we all did. We all had the best time,” Khloe emphasized.

“It was such a great experience for my kids,” she detailed. “True is 6. She’s old enough, she gets it. She is so proud, and she was so excited to see her dad play and just be in that atmosphere.”

Relatedly, Khloe doesn’t know how much longer Tristan will remain an NBA player. She wouldn’t want her children to miss out on watching their father play. Even if Tatum is likely too young to retain this memory, True can certainly remember it.

Khloe Kardashian and her little ones appear on ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6, Episode 3 to watch their cousin on stage. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Is all of the ‘noise’ unfair?

Most people would likely agree that Khloe Kardashian did the right thing by bringing True and Tatum to watch Tristan Thompson play basketball.

However, the disagreements on her choices go back a long way. As does Khloe’s obvious resentment at people second-guessing her worst decisions.

Khloe has every right to feel annoyed at what the public says about her decisions. But after everything that Tristan put her through, she seems unwilling to acknowledge that the people warning her to end things were right.