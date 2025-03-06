Jenelle Evans Made 15-Year-Old Unlicensed Son Drive When She Was Too ‘Drunk and …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans has never been a candidate for the Mother of the Year Award.

But even with her long history of questionable parenting decisions, the latest allegations against Jenelle are nothing short of shocking.

As we previously reported, Jenelle is in the midst of yet another messy breakup, this one with former boyfriend and manager August Keen.

Evans is fighting a war on two fronts these days, as she’s also finalizing her nasty divorce from David Eason. And both exes have been throwing constant shade.

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

The latest wild accusation comes from August, who says that Jenelle once made her unlicensed 15-year-old son, Jace, drive her home when she was intoxicated.

August says Jenelle’s underage, unlicensed son is her designated driver

“How about you tell people the truth, how you were so drunk and high that you made JACE drive you to my house at 4 a.m., 45 minutes away, and he bragged to me about doing 120 mph the whole way to my house while you laughed,” August said in a recent TikTok, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

This is not the first time that August has accused Jenelle of shoddy parenting.

In a recent interview with OK! magazine, August alleged that Jenelle’s kids don’t like her because they know that their mom is “a drunk and a druggie.”

Jenelle Evans lost it during an old road rage incident. This is footage from the incident. (MTV)

He claimed that the kids barely see Jenelle, as she is “always locked away in the closets doing drugs by herself for hours and hours every single day.”

“It’s her daily ritual. We couldn’t do anything as a family because she can’t function without a substance. It got so old, so fast. It was lame and seriously such a huge waste of quality time,” he said.

“But anytime you didn’t get your way, you would tell the kids not to like me,” August added.

“You would put them in the middle of all of our disagreements and manipulate them and lie to them to be on your side just like you do with people and the Internet.”

Jenelle Evans in a screen grab from an episode of Teen Mom 2 before she got fired. (MTV)

“So I suggest you keep kids out of your mouth when you speak about me,” he continued. “I didn’t bring up the kids, I brought up a bill you will be responsible for, one way or another. But you can’t respond intelligently because you never did register or understand things normally, and it’s your fault because you won’t give drugs and alcohol a f–king break.”

Jenelle claps back … sort of

In her response on X (formerly Twitter), Jenelle didn’t deny doing drugs, but she claimed that August is also an addict himself — one who becomes violent when he drinks.

“You know how many exes try accusing me of being on drugs?!” Jenelle wrote.

“You need to focus on not hitting women when you’re drunk and out of control. Join a rehab, or maybe AA would be a good choice for you? Just a thought.”

Jenelle breaks down in tears on an episode of Teen Mom 2. (MTV)

She ended by going scorched earth and telling August that her her world is a better place without him in it:

“Everyone in my life doesn’t like you and everyone I know doesn’t want to work with you,” she wrote. “You’re a washed up ‘manager’ that just wants to get in between everyone’s deals and takes their money.”

Needless to say, it doesn’t sound like Jenelle and August will be getting back together anytime soon.

But hey, at least this will give her more time to focus on her divorce!