Kelly Clarkson Takes Another Hiatus From Talk Show: What’s Going On? When Will She …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Following several weeks of absence from her popular talk show, Kelly Clarkson has become the subject of widespread speculation

Fans who tune in to Clarkson’s show on Thursday and Friday will find model Molly Sims in the role of substitute host.

Sims is one of several celebs who has stepped in for Kelly in recent weeks, with Simu Liu, Roy Wood Jr., Wanda Sykes, Josh Groban, Brooke Shields, and Willie Geist all helping out by taking the reins.

Kelly Clarkson attends the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Warner Music Group)

Needless to say, that’s a lot of absences.

And concerns about Kelly’s whereabouts are compounded by the fact that she hasn’t posted on social media since February 17.

It’s enough to leave the singer’s fans searching for answers.

Why has Kelly Clarkson stepped away from her talk show?

Of the many stars who have stepped in for Kelly, very few have offered any sort of insight into her absence.

Kelly Clarkson visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on June 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Only Simu Liu hinted that anything might be amiss with Clarkson.

“Kelly actually isn’t able to make it today,” he said during his hosting duties, adding:

“We are sending her our very best, and here’s the thing: I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie, Last Breath.”

Obviously, not exactly a treasure trove of information. But it’s interesting that Liu offered his best wishes to Clarkson and did not know that he would be stepping in as host until after he showed up to set.

Kelly Clarkson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kelly is set to return to set next week

While Sims will be hosting for the remainder of this week, Kelly will be back for at least some episodes beginning on Tuesday.

Concern among fans is likely to continue, but according to a new report from TMZ “Kelly … is completely fine.”

The site adds that Clarkson has “been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.”

The singer has also been preparing for her Las Vegas residency, which is set to begin in July.

Kelly Clarkson attends STX Films World Premiere of “UglyDolls” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on April 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Andy Cohen will reportedly step in for Kelly on Tuesday, but after that, it sounds like she’ll be able to resume her hosting duties full-time.

Clarkson has been MIA for most of this month, having last appeared on the show on March 5.

We may never know exactly why she was forced to step away from her daytime gig for so long, but the important thing is that she’ll soon be back in action.

Perhaps such hiatuses are unavoidable for a single mom with two very high-profile jobs.