Kelly Clarkson Takes Another Hiatus From Talk Show: What’s Going On? When Will She …

Following several weeks of absence from her popular talk show, Kelly Clarkson has become the subject of widespread speculation
Fans who tune in to Clarkson’s show on Thursday and Friday will find model Molly Sims in the role of substitute host.
Sims is one of several celebs who has stepped in for Kelly in recent weeks, with Simu Liu, Roy Wood Jr., Wanda Sykes, Josh Groban, Brooke Shields, and Willie Geist all helping out by taking the reins.
Needless to say, that’s a lot of absences.
And concerns about Kelly’s whereabouts are compounded by the fact that she hasn’t posted on social media since February 17.
It’s enough to leave the singer’s fans searching for answers.
Why has Kelly Clarkson stepped away from her talk show?
Of the many stars who have stepped in for Kelly, very few have offered any sort of insight into her absence.
Only Simu Liu hinted that anything might be amiss with Clarkson.
“Kelly actually isn’t able to make it today,” he said during his hosting duties, adding:
“We are sending her our very best, and here’s the thing: I did not know that I was doing this until about five minutes ago when I arrived here to promote my new movie, Last Breath.”
Obviously, not exactly a treasure trove of information. But it’s interesting that Liu offered his best wishes to Clarkson and did not know that he would be stepping in as host until after he showed up to set.
Kelly is set to return to set next week
While Sims will be hosting for the remainder of this week, Kelly will be back for at least some episodes beginning on Tuesday.
Concern among fans is likely to continue, but according to a new report from TMZ “Kelly … is completely fine.”
The site adds that Clarkson has “been dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.”
The singer has also been preparing for her Las Vegas residency, which is set to begin in July.
Andy Cohen will reportedly step in for Kelly on Tuesday, but after that, it sounds like she’ll be able to resume her hosting duties full-time.
Clarkson has been MIA for most of this month, having last appeared on the show on March 5.
We may never know exactly why she was forced to step away from her daytime gig for so long, but the important thing is that she’ll soon be back in action.
Perhaps such hiatuses are unavoidable for a single mom with two very high-profile jobs.