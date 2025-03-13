Jonathan Cheban Reacts to Rumors of Falling Out With Kim Kardashian

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Are Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian still friends? Still besties?

Drama on The Kardashians feels like a natural continuation of KUWTK. But one piece of Kim’s life has seemed to be missing recently.

Where is her bestie, alleged celebrity Jonathan Cheban?

Did they have a falling out? Did they simply drift apart after she became a mother of four?

Jonathan Cheban attends Sinan’s Art Basel Party 2024 on Hibiscus Island on December 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Sinan Tuna)

Are Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban still friends?

On Tuesday, March 11, Jonathan Cheban spoke to Us Weekly about Kim Kardashian and more.

“People post me in things and people say that Kim and I aren’t friends anymore,” he acknowledged. “And it’s so funny to watch this stuff ‘cause we are friends and we talk all the time.”

Cheban continued: “I see all these things that pop up and that’s how I know if I’m on [episodes of The Kardashians] or not.”

Jonathan Cheban attends amfAR Las Vegas Presented By Paramount at Wynn Las Vegas on November 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for amfAR)

Though Jonathan Cheban admits that he does not always watch The Kardashians, he does keep up with Kim Kardashian off-screen.

“We’re going to be friends forever — and it’s fun,” he affirmed. He then acknowledged: “I mean, she’s got so many kids and so many things to do and I’m all the way on this coast.”

Cheban continued: “So it’s like, yeah, we don’t see each other as much. But we talk all the time and anything happens that I feel like we should discuss, we just send it right away.”

Accustomed to wearing bleak beige neutrals, Kim Kardashian is nothing short of radiant in this rich red garb. (Image Credit: Hulu)

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban maintain a friendship around their busy schedules

Jonathan Cheban does, in fact, live on the East Coast. He notes that he travels “all the time.”

Some of those visits take him to California. But other trips take him to Italy. He’s been in New York most recently.

Meanwhile, of course, Kim Kardashian lives on the opposite coast from Jonathan Cheban.

Jonathan Cheban attends The Daily Front Row’s 11th Annual Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room on September 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

“This is pretty iconic,” Cheban gushed when speaking about the opening of Planet Hollywood in NYC.

“Not only is the weather amazing, I mean, this is such a major thing to happen in New York [and] for a New York comeback,” he gushed. “I’m moving back to New York after five years. I’m so excited to be here, this is awesome.”

It seems that, by and large, Cheban hoped to promote the restaurant opening. The Kim questions were merely part of the package.

‘Do you know this guy??’

By far, the most memorable Jonathan Cheban moment does not involve Kim Kardashian. Rather, it involves cultural icon Martha Stewart.

In 2016, she publicly asked who he was, adding that “he says he is well known.” Ouch!

Truly an indelible moment involving this seemingly delible man.