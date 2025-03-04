Andy Cohen Trashes Meghan McCain for “Vilification” of Trans Community

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Andy Cohen has some harsh words for Meghan McCain.

Earlier this week, McCain expressed her support for Payton McNabb… who has advocated against trans athletes in women’s sports after the volleyball player claims she suffered a concussion in a 2022 high school game because a trans opponent spiked the ball at her head.

McNabb will actually be a guest of President Donald Trump when he addresses Congress in a speech on Tuesday night.

Andy Cohen visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on July 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“I have had the pleasure of meeting Payton – she is incredibly smart, strong and brave. Both she and her family have been through the unthinkable,” Tweeted the former View panelist, adding of a certain political party:

“Democrats defending young women suffering from traumatic brain injuries as a result of trans athletes is why they will continue losing every election.”

Not long after she shared this message, Cohen took to the replies to call out McCain.

“Surprised you’re buying into the vilification of the trans community given the real problems happening in this country, your previous ally-ship of the lgbtq community, and the fact that this non issue affects about four people in this country,” wrote the Bravo producer.

Meghan McCain attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

McCain — who made news recently when she slammed Meghan Markle — then fired back at Cohen, writing online:

“Surprised you’re okay with violence against female athletes. Peyton suffered serious brain damage – just one story.”

“You have my cell, always happy to talk privately or publicly on either of our shows because these conversations are reductive to hash out on social media,” the 40-year old added.

Cohen has yet to publicly respond to McCain’s reply.

Andy Cohen attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

McCain has been a frequent guest on Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

The famous host and producer has found himself in the middle of a few Bravo-related scandals of late… while his beef with McCain came after a Republican-backed bill that hoped to ban trans athletes from participating in girls’ and women’s sports failed to pass in Congress on Monday.

The bill defined sex as “based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and genetics at birth,” according to The Hill.

The Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act received a 51-45 vote, and it needed 60 votes to advance — meaning that all Republican senators and seven Democrats would have needed to vote in favor of the bill to become law.

Previously, President Trump signed an executive order prohibiting transgender students from competing in girls’ and women’s sports amid the GOP’s ongoing attempts to enact anti-trans legislation.