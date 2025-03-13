Jessica Simpson Faces ‘Slurred Speech’ Allegations Ahead of First Stage …

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jessica Simpson is making music again, and we are all so grateful.

In addition to being a glaring example of how the turn-of-the-century entertainment industry treated young women, she’s a talent.

Naturally, fans are overjoyed to hear Simpson sing after such a lengthy hiatus.

There was one little hiccup along the way. Is she okay?

Jessica Simpson attends the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation at Hollywood Palladium on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie’s Fund)

After 15 years, Jessica Simpson is performing again!

Jessica Simpson swooped in to perform at the Recording Academy’s Austin Chapter Block Party at South By Southwest, the film and music festival.

Stepping onto the stage in Austin marked her first performance in 15 years.

TMZ reports that Simpson spoke about how performing will help her to become reacquainted with who she is. Her goal is to “forget who they told” her to be. It sounds like they could be a lot of people.

During Jessica Simpson’s performance, she blended classic hits as well as music from her upcoming album.

“Breadcrumbs” was one of the songs. It will also feature on her Nashville Canyon Part 1 EP, which releases later in March.

Simpson also delighted the crowd with her “These Boots Are Made For Walkin'” cover. You have to respect the classics.

The Jessica Simpson classics, specifically, even if the song was a Nancy Sinatra original.

She performed songs from the upcoming EP “Nashville Canyon, Pt. I” and sounded amazing 😭😭😭😭 my stan ass can't handle this I love you @JessicaSimpson pic.twitter.com/9RQLn8roui — y2k (@y2kpopart) March 13, 2025

Is Jessica Simpson okay?

“Hey everybody, it’s Jessica Simpson. We just landed in Austin, and right now I’m going to wait in line at Enterprise. This is not an ad, but I’m getting a rental car,” she announced in an Instagram video.

Obviously, most fans and followers were delighted.

Some, however, asked if she was okay, with one commenter specifically asking: “What’s with the slurring?” regarding her speech.

Follow-up comments joked — or perhaps merely half-joked — that perhaps Jessica Simpson had enjoyed a “cocktail” or two during her flight.

We should emphasize that the singer has been sober for over 7 years.

Just last summer, she quashed rumors that she was drinking again. Sometimes, words just don’t come out quite right. Especially after something as draining as a flight.

Are her songs about her divorce?

As we reported early this year, Jessica Simpson split from Eric Johnson following ten years of marriage. The breakup followed months of marital speculation.

Simpson’s song, “Leave,” has lyrics such as “you made it tragic” and “giving her what you gave to me” that some believe contain a veiled accusation that Johnson cheated during their marriage.

Only time will tell whether that interpretation is a bit of a leap or right on the money.