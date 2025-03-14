Wendy Williams Speaks Out on ‘The View’ Following Hospital Trip, Psych Eval

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wendy Williams is speaking out.

Just days after begging for help from paparazzi and being whisked away in an ambulance to (apparently) pass a cognitive evaluation, she’s giving an interview.

This isn’t Wendy chatting on the street. She spoke on The View.

The talk show legend detailed her brief experience of freedom, the results of her psych test, and her frustration with her “luxury prison.”

Wendy Williams smiles during the Where Is Wendy Williams docuseries. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

How is Wendy Williams doing after her hospital trip?

Wendy Williams called in for a pre-taped interview on the Friday, March 14 episode of The View.

As you can see in the video below, she had a lot to say and was adamant about it. And that’s good, because the panelists of The View had a lot of questions.

“I needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctor,” Wendy explained. “So that’s why I went to the hospital.”

Williams detailed that she had undergone bloodwork, for her thyroid. She has previously complained about not getting to see a doctor in years without someone else making the decision.

“It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation,” she announced. “Which, I don’t have it!”

Williams went on to lament: “How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!” While Joy Behar is not a neurologist, she did offer her opinion that Wendy Williams sounded just fine to her.

The March 2024 panel of The View sits at the table along with their guest, Alex Finnie. (Image Credit: ABC)

After the hospital, Wendy Williams went out to dinner

Ana Navarro then asked Wendy Williams about how she went out to dinner the same night as her hospital trip with niece Alex Finnie.

“It was great at first… They got me at the hospital, and then — with permission from the guardian, of course — we left the hospital by ambulance,” the talk show legend described. “And we stayed [at the living facility] for about an hour, because we knew were going out to eat, just to celebrate life.”

Williams detailed: “We went to Tucci, great dinner! There were paparazzi, so we stopped. That’s what I do. I stopped, posed, and these two people that work here… they’re downstairs waiting for me.” Uh oh!

“I’m not permitted to do anything, but stay on this floor, memory unit,” Wendy Williams then summarized.

She went on to point out that the unit for those with memory problems is mostly for elderly patients, some of whom she describes as being 90 years old.

“I’m 60!” Williams pointed out. “Why am I here?!”

Wendy Williams looks intently in the camera while cracking jokes on the February 2024 docuseries. (Image Credit: Lifetime)

This is all very complex

Obviously, we all want what’s best for Wendy Williams. But there are reasonable questions about just what that looks like.

We only have her account on her cognitive evaluation. And in some cases of dementia and dementia-like symptoms, an evaluation on a “good day” only provides part of the answer.

That said, so much about Williams’ decline and legal (and financial) situation has been deeply unusual.

It is always worth reevaluation. In general, legal guardianships are not for adults who can coherently protest against the arrangement.