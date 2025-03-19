Hailey Bieber to Social Media Trolls: STFU or I’ll Sue You!

Hailey Bieber knows what you’re saying about her.
And she isn’t about to sit back and just take it any longer.
Over the last few months, the rumor mill has churned faster than ever when it comes to the model … with some folks believing Bieber recently attacked her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.
There’s also been non-stop chatter about this husband himself, of course.
Will Justin and Hailey file for divorce? Does Justin have a drug problem? What does the future hold for this couple?
We don’t have answers to these questions right now.
But insiders close to Hailey told TMZ this week that “the latest disgusting narrative online … paint Hailey as a bully and stalker and she’s considering taking legal action for the first time.”
It’s unclear precisely what this means, we should emphasize.
For those unaware, there was a video making the rounds on TikTok a few days ago that alleged Hailey Liked a cruel post about Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco.
As we type this right at the moment, there’s a seven-part series on YouTube claiming Hailey stalked Justin Bieber and used her connections to get him to be her spouse.
We’d be irate over such chatter as well.
At this point, Hailey is considering all options.
According to TMZ, she may hire an lawyer to go after the bloggers and online commentors because these false narratives have been meant to make Hailey look pretty awful.
How does one sue someone for simply passing along celebrity gossip?
Well… attorney Lisa Moore once represented Cardi B in a defamation case against blogger Tasha K, eventually earning a $4 million defamation judgment against her enemy.
Yes, folks, TMZ writes that Hailey has reached out to Moore. Buckle up.