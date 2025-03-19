Hailey Bieber to Social Media Trolls: STFU or I’ll Sue You!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hailey Bieber knows what you’re saying about her.

And she isn’t about to sit back and just take it any longer.

Over the last few months, the rumor mill has churned faster than ever when it comes to the model … with some folks believing Bieber recently attacked her husband’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

There’s also been non-stop chatter about this husband himself, of course.

Hailey Bieber attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Will Justin and Hailey file for divorce? Does Justin have a drug problem? What does the future hold for this couple?

We don’t have answers to these questions right now.

But insiders close to Hailey told TMZ this week that “the latest disgusting narrative online … paint Hailey as a bully and stalker and she’s considering taking legal action for the first time.”

It’s unclear precisely what this means, we should emphasize.

Hailey Bieber attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

For those unaware, there was a video making the rounds on TikTok a few days ago that alleged Hailey Liked a cruel post about Gomez’s fiancé, Benny Blanco.

As we type this right at the moment, there’s a seven-part series on YouTube claiming Hailey stalked Justin Bieber and used her connections to get him to be her spouse.

We’d be irate over such chatter as well.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At this point, Hailey is considering all options.

According to TMZ, she may hire an lawyer to go after the bloggers and online commentors because these false narratives have been meant to make Hailey look pretty awful.

How does one sue someone for simply passing along celebrity gossip?

Well… attorney Lisa Moore once represented Cardi B in a defamation case against blogger Tasha K, eventually earning a $4 million defamation judgment against her enemy.

Yes, folks, TMZ writes that Hailey has reached out to Moore. Buckle up.