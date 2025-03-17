Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas Appear to Be Dating: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have yet another update on the very active love life of Mr. Tom Cruise.

Last we checked in on the Mission: Impossible star, Cruise was (reportedly) dating Monica Barbaro.

Monica is a big deal these days, having earned an Oscar nomination for her work in A Complete Unknown.

But despite rumors of his romance with Barbaro, Cruise might be hooking up with an even bigger star at the moment. Sources allege that he’s been spending a lot of time with none other than Ana de Armas.

Ana de Armas attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas: Is This Actually Happening?

You might know Ana from such projects as Knives Out and “your dreams.”

Ana previously dated Ben Affleck, but these days, she appears to be single. Or perhaps we should say she appeared to be single.

People and other outlets have now confirmed that Tom and Ana were spotted grabbing dinner together in London over Valentine’s Day weekend.

Tom Cruise attends the Australian premiere of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” on July 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

“Tom looked happy as fans approached him for photos, and the group later took home leftovers,” a source close tells the outlet.

The source preemptively discouraged potential shippers by explaining that Tom and Ana “discussing potential collaborations down the line” at the dinner, and they “appeared to have no romantic connection, just friends.”

So maybe it was just a coincidence that the dinner happened to take place over Valentine’s Day weekend?

Whatever the case, the two stars were spotted hanging out again one month later, with witnesses spotting them laughing it up in London on March 16.

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Ana Is a Tom Fan

Whatever the case, Ana previously made it clear that she’s a big admirer of Tom’s work.

“It’s demanding and painful and your body is hurting everywhere, but it’s also very rewarding as I saw myself getting better at it,” she told USA Today when discussing actors who do their own stunts. “Besides, it’s fun. And if I just go say my lines and someone else does the stunts, I’m missing that fun.”

Ana added that she was “not at a Tom Cruise level yet. But I can appreciate what he does 100% now, and I totally get why he does it. He’s so mind-blowing.”

She’ll have plenty of opportunity to practice, as Ana’s career is heading in a more action-y direction these days.

Ana de Armas attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “Blonde” on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

She stars in the upcoming film From the World of John Wick: Ballerina — which, as the lengthy title indicates — is a spinoff of Keanu Reeves popular shoot ’em up franchise.

“I’m very proud of it. It’s really exciting. It’s dangerous, it’s sexy, it’s very John Wick,” de Armas tells Collider of the movie.

“I think people are going to be surprised. I’m biased. Of course, I like the movie, but I think it’s really cool. It’s going to be amazing.”

Of course, she won’t be without some box office competition, as Tom’s Mission Impossible — The Final Reckoning opens just two weeks prior.

So will we see these two working back-to-back premiere parties this summer? Probably not — but it’s fun to dream!