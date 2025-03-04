Brittany Cartwright Doubts Jax Taylor Will Stay Sober, Opens Up About …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Earlier today, we reported on the news that Jax Taylor has admitted to battling cocaine addiction for most of his adult life.

Anyone who bore witness to Jax’s chaotic tenure on Vanderpump Rules might consider that the least shocking confession of all time.

But the good news is that Jax is now 83 days sober and speaking publicly about his substance abuse issues for the first time.

The bad news, of course, is that in order to get to this point, he had to tear down his marriage, and his wife says that process was even more horrific than what we saw on screen.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend â€œA Ride Through the Agesâ€: Wrangler Capsule Collection Launch at Fred Segal Sunset at Fred Segal on September 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Wrangler)

Brittany Cartwright says she’s ‘skeptical’ about Jax’s sobriety

Brittany Cartwright filed for divorce from Jax back in August of 2024, and it seems that she has zero regrets about that decision.

She was quick to respond to today’s confession, revealing that she’s happy the truth is finally out, but she still has her doubts about Jax’s ability to turn things around.

Brittany added that Jax is still engaging in “alarming” behavior, and she has doubts about his commitment to getting sober.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attends the People’s Choice Awards 2018 at Barker Hangar on November 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

“His behaviors are still alarming, and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum,” she told People magazine, addinh that co-parenting her 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax “is still a challenge and very difficult.”

“For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he’s instilled on our family over the years,” Brittany said.

A difficult situation with tremendously high stakes

Brittany says she wishes the bast for Jax, but that her top priority is, as always, the health and wellness of her son.

“I’m trying to navigate this as best as I can for my son and I, but every day is still a challenge and very difficult,” she revealed.

“Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage, and I have very little trust in him at this point,” Cartwright continued. “My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

These days, Jax says he’s mostly sober, but still “smoke[s] weed a little bit … to go to sleep.”

He admits that he’s not on good terms with Brittany, explaining, “It changes. One day she’s happy, one day she’s mad. …. I never know what I’m going to get with her.

“I walk on eggshells constantly — as I should,” Taylor continued. “I just want her to know that I’m really, really trying. I’m doing everything she’s asked.”

Jax has made a lot of mistakes in his life. But here’s hoping he can make up for lost time — if not for his sake, then for his kid’s.