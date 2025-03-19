Jill Duggar Pays Tribute to Stillborn Daughter, One Year Later

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jill Duggar is mourning her stillborn daughter, one year later.

The “rebellious” Duggar daughter has endured so much, from her traumatic childhood to recent injuries.

One year ago, she went to the hospital to deliver, knowing that her would-be child had passed.

Now, she is thanking those who supported her at the time. Jill also has a plea for others.

On Nightline, Jill Duggar discussed her strict cult upbringing. (Image Credit: ABC News)

Jill Duggar is remembering a painful loss, one year later

On Wednesday, March 19, Jill Duggar took to her Instagram page to share a mournful throwback photo of her 2024 stillbirth.

“On this morning one year ago, we were prepping for our daughter’s delivery,” she wrote in the caption.

Jill then acknowledged that this was “after finding out just days before that she had went on to join Jesus in heaven.”

“Derick’s mom was caring for our boys,” Jill then detailed.

She shared how even Michelle Duggar became involved, adding:

“And my mom drove us to the hospital.”

Jill recalled arriving at the hospital “where a couple of my sisters and a friend joined us.”

On the “Shiny Happy People” documentary, Jill Duggar tried to convey the complex emotions that she still feels towards her horrible parents. Husband Derick Dillard was by her side. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

On this painful anniversary, Jill Duggar is acknowledging those who supported her

“We are so grateful for all those not pictured,” Jill Duggar then expressed.

She expressed gratitude to those “who wrapped their arms and prayers around us.”

Jill continued: “and continue to provide us with support as we walk this road nobody ever wants to walk.”

On March 19, 2025, Jill Duggar marked the one-year anniversary of her heartbreaking stillbirth. (Image Credit: Instagram)

At this point, Jill made a potentially divisive request.

“Do you know someone who has suffered a pregnancy or infant loss?” she asked.

Jill then suggested: “Sending them a quick text to say you’re thinking of them and praying for them can go a long way.”

Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard speak here as part of a documentary on their family. (Image Credit: Amazon Prime)

This is great advice for some, but not for all

Obviously, Jill Duggar is speaking from her own experience. And, likely, she is thinking of other close relatives.

But not everyone wants emotional support in the same way in the wake of a stillbirth.

Where Jill finds comfort in public discussions, others may consider this such a private matter that even words of comfort feel like a violation.

We know that Jill continues to mourn her child.

Her theology teaches her that her would-be child possesses an immortal soul and awaits her in the Christian afterlife, but she would have loved to have raised that child in life, too.