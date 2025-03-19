Jaime King Loses Physical Custody of Children, Including Godson of Taylor Swift

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift agreed to be godmother to Jaime King and Kyle Newman’s son.

Unfortunately, things have not gone so well for their family. The divorced exes have been in a custody battle over their sons, including Taylor’s godchild.

Now, family court has ruled on the matter.

Jaime King will no longer be able to have unsupervised visits with her own children.

Actress Jaime King and musician Taylor Swift attend The Weinstein Company’s Academy Award party hosted by Chopard and DeLeon Tequila at Montage Beverly Hills on March 1, 2014. (Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

The court has ruled in Jaime King and Kyle Newman’s custody battle

On March 17, People reported that the family court ruled that Kyle Newman, ex-husband of Jaime King, will receive sole physical custody of Leo Thames Newman, godson of Taylor Swift. And of his older brother, James.

Leo is 9. James is 11. And while the former couple will share legal custody of the boys, Newman will have “tie-breaking authority” in the case of a dispute.

Though Newman receives sole physical custody of their sons, the court ordered that King has visitation rights.

According to family court’s ruling, Jaime King may see her sons three times per week.

However, these visits must take place during “specific hour blocks” and must be supervised.

As for the reason that Taylor Swift now has fewer legal barriers to unsupervised visits with the sons of Jaime King than the mother herself, the court explained this.

Jaime King attends the 2024 Hollywood Beauty Awards at Taglyan Complex on March 03, 2024. (Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Why all of the rules for Jaime King visiting her sons?

According to People, the court detailed that the restrictions on Jaime King’s visitation is because she previously received, but did not complete, stipulations.

The court had instructed King to complete a 6-month drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.

She allegedly did not comply.

King also received instructions to complete a 26-week parenting course, undergo weekly testing, and participate in weekly therapy sessions to “address care issues.”

Apparently, another requirement is for Jaime King to go to counseling with both James and Leo, but only when a therapist believes that it is appropriate.

All of this comes following multiple allegations that King had problems with drugs and alcohol.

This has tied into their repeated and ongoing custody battles, which began when King filed for divorce in 2020.

Recording artist Taylor Swift (L) and actress Jaime King attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014. (Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Why did Jaime King name Taylor Swift as Leo’s godmother?

At the time, Jaime King explained that Taylor Swift would make a perfect godmother because of her morals and her values.

“That’s the kind of person I want to be the guide and the spiritual protector of my child,” she said of her superstar friend at the time.

We hope that all will soon be well for Jaime King and for her sons. This is likely a difficult time for everyone involved.