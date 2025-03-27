Sydney Sweeney Posts Underwater Bikini Thirst Trap Amid Reports of Jonathan Davino Breakup

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Sydney Sweeney single?

Rumors of a breakup with Jonathan Davino have been circulating for weeks, but it might be a while before we know for sure if Hollywood’s hottest actress is back on the market.

Thankfully, Sydney is performing a valuable public service and keeping her fans entertained in the meantime with bikini thirst traps so flawless they should probably be hung in the Louvre.

Sydney Sweeney attends Armani beauty ‘In the Spotlight’ party during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival on February 15, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Armani beauty)

Sydney Sweeney blesses fans with sultry thirst trap

Obviously, there’s nothing new about Sydney posting revealing pics. She’s been doing it for years, and they’re a big part of her brand.

But the timing of her latest post is interesting.

By now, Sydney is certainly aware of the rumors surrounding her personal life.

But instead of addressing them, she’s decided to post some seriously artsy bikini content:

Like, this is a level of thirst trap talent we haven’t witnessed since Kim Kardashian’s heyday.

Sydney deserves a world of praise for this technically impressive content, and she’s getting exactly that in the comments.

“How can you be so hot underwater??” asked one complimentary fan.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Sydney screening of “Anyone But You” at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on December 18, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

“She’s a princess, she’s an adventurer, she’s a mermaid, she’s everything,” another added.

“That water is now worth money,” a third chimed in.

Sydney’s savvy selfie

But more impressive than the visuals is the level of PR savvy on display here.

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

There are persistent rumors about Sydney’s love life, and she’s not ready to address them, so she tosses out something like this as a distraction.

It’s a move straight out of a press agent’s playbook.

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised, as this isn’t the first time that Sydney has faced this sort of speculation about her private life.

When she was filming and promoting Anyone But You, Sydney dealt with rumors that she was having an affair with costar Glen Powell.

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney attend Columbia Pictures’ “Anyone But You” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on December 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Those rumors turned out to be baseless, but the actress probably feels like she’s having deja vu these days.

In recent weeks, reports of Sydney getting close with The Housemaid costar Brandon Sklenar have been circulating nonstop on social media.

Obviously, it’s possible that something is going on there, but the folks spreading the rumors seem to have learned nothing from the Powell situation.

Then again, it’s also possible that Sydney is egging those folks on, knowing full well that this is the best sort of free publicity for her upcoming film.

The woman is nothing if not a gifted PR expert.