Lydia Plath MARRIED to Zac Wyse After 6 Months of Dating!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Here comes the bride?

More like there went the bride… two days ago… just two months after accepting a proposal.

Indeed, reality television fans, Lydia Plath is now MARRIED to Zac Wyse!

The Welcome to Plathville cast member exchanged vows with Wyse, on February 22 at her family’s farm in Georgia, doing so in front of 115 guests in a blue-themed wedding ceremony, where they shared their first kiss at the altar.

Lydia Plath smiles here for the TLC camera. (TLC)

Yes, their first kiss EVER.

“The discipline it has taken to save our first kiss for the wedding day is an example of the commitment we have for each other going into our marriage,” Wyse told People Magazine on Monday.

The brand new spouses are conservative Christians who got engaged in December 2024, just one month after Plath went public with the romance.

“We envisioned a time to celebrate our union with our close communities coming together,” Wyse explained to People of their nuptials.

“Neither of us wanted to get caught up in the details we won’t remember for the years to come. So we’ve tried to keep our focus on what our purpose for this day is, our union before God, our friends, and family.”

Lydia Plath announced her engaged in late 2024. (TLC)

Lydia is one of Barry and Kim Plath’s nine kids — including Ethan, 26, Hosana, 25, Micah, 23, Moriah, 22, Isaac, 19, Amber, 15, Cassia, 13, and Mercy, 12.

The family rose to prominence on TLC’s Welcome to Plathville, which debuted in 2019.

The program follows these children as they look to forge their own paths outside of their strict religious upbringing, which included not having cellphones and having limited access to pop culture, among other rules.

Not too long before Lydia committed to Wyse for the rest of her life, brother Ethan split from wife Olivia.

Lydia Plath on an episode of her family’s TV show. (TLC)

Lydia initially teased that she was in a relationship via Instagram in October 2024 by sharing a photo of her and Zac’s hands holding each other for National Boyfriend Day.

One month later, she made their romance Instagram official.

And a month after that, Plath said YES.

“A million reasons to say YES to the love of my life!🥹❤️💍 @zaclwyse you’re a gift from the Lord!🤍” Lydia captioned picture from their forest-set proposal.

“The way you care for not only me, but for my family, my friends and everyone you come across in such an intentional way is a rare gem to find. … I love you so much❤️ And I’m so blessed to call you mine.”

After the wedding ceremony, Plath said to People:

“This day couldn’t have happened without everyone who just gave so much, and I’ve been blown away by the beauty of it all. It was so much better than I could ever have imagined.”