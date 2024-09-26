Dave Grohl Divorced: Is His Marriage Over After Cheating On His Wife – Again?!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Dave Grohl is a divorced man. The question is, will he be a divorced man twice over.

In a shocking Instagram post, the Foo Fighters rocker admitted to the world that he had cheated on his wife of over 20 years. To make matters worse, the affair resulted in a love child.

This story perhaps sounds familiar to those who have followed Dave’s career since his Nirvana days. For the rest of us, it’s worth explaining that Dave Grohl knows exactly what happens when you cheat on a spouse: divorce.

How much of his marital history is about to repeat itself? And how much MONEY is it going to cost him if he gets divorced?! Let’s dive in.

Musician Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum arrive on the red carpet for the 88th Oscars on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dave Grohl’s Divorce: His First Marriage Ended In A Very Messy Way

Picture it: 1994. That’s the year Dave Grohl married his first wife, Jennifer Youngblood.

Her last name kind of says it all. At the time, Dave was only 25 years old. He was still with Nirvana and his friend, Kurt Cobain, had just died.

In later years, Dave admitted in interviews that he was far too young to get married. That’s probably why they split in 1997.

But that’s far from the end of the story.

There are conflicting reports as to why the two split, with one prevailing theory being that he cheated on her. For his part, Dave insisted that the split was amicable.

“I was 25, my wife was even younger. We weren’t ready to get married,” he once told NME. “I miss her a ton, she’s the funniest goddamn weirdo you ever met in your life. Absolutely adorable. It would have been better had we not got married. But you live and you learn.”

Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OU)

His First Divorce Actually Broke Up The Band

Turns out, Dave Grohl’s divorce had bigger ramifications than just paperwork and division of assets.

It also fractured the Foo Fighters and led to one member leaving the group forever.

The story goes that guitarist Pat Smear was close friends with Jenner Youngblood, Dave’s first wife. The split apparently was the breaking point for Pat, who already was feeling touring fatigue and was at odds with Dave on how he was controlling the group.

“I was just so sick of it. I was just so sick of the whole thing,” Smear recalled in the documentary Foo Fighters: Back and Forth.

He added: “I [didn’t] want to go out on another bazillion show tour and I don’t care. I just [didn’t] want to do this anymore.”

And so, not only did Dave have to deal with a broken marriage, but he had to fix a broken band as well. He managed to mend fences with Pat, who toured with the band in 2006.

But some lessons are hard to learn than others.

Dave Grohl, and his wife Jordyn Grohl are seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Ladies’ Singles first round match between Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain and VONduring day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. ((Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images))

Dave Gohl Faces Divorce Again With Second Wife

Six years later, Dave married his second wife Jordyn Blum at their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003.

For over 20 years, the pair seemed to be in marital bliss. They welcomed three children, all girls, and Dave appeared to a doting dad even when he was out on tour.

“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told Time in 2009.

Then, on Sep 10, 2024, he announced he was the father of a fourth little girl – but with another woman not his wife! Yes, Dave admitted to an affair in a short, but shocking statement on Instagram.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Now the question is, will his second marriage end in divorce like his first? It sounds like Dave is preparing for it.

Dave Grohl Lawyers Up For Second Divorce

Dave Grohl reportedly retained a divorce attorney before announcing his love child. Clearly, ending his marriage of 21 years is on the table, according a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

However, there’s no word yet on Jordyn and if she’s doing the same. It might be that Dave prepared for the worst from his wife – a demand for a divorce – before actually telling her the horrible truth. And for good reason.

“Dave knew his infidelity could end in divorce,” says an insider who spoke to InTouch. “And if that happens, Jordyn will be one very rich woman.”

It remains unclear whether the couple signed a prenup agreement before tying the knot in 2003. However, the Nirvana drummer has reportedly amassed an estimated $330 million fortune, and if there isn’t a prenup written in his favor…

“Dave’s nervous,” admits the insider. “He wants to get ahead of the game because if Jordyn decides not to forgive him, she could easily end up walking away with half of everything.”

History does have a funny way of repeating itself, huh?