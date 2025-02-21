Jennifer Young Comes Forward as Mother of Dave Grohl’s Child

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in September of 2024, Foo Fighters fans were disappointed by the news that Dave Grohl had fathered a child with a mystery woman.

The birth of a child is always a joyous occasion, and this was no exception. But Dave is married, and he and his wife have three kids, the eldest of whom is 18.

Needless to say, the rest of the Grohl clan probably wasn’t thrilled by the news that the Nirvana drummer had been banging groupies.

Now, the identity of Dave’s baby mama has been revealed, and she’s telling her side of the story for the first time.

Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum attend Paul McCartney’s & Nancy Shevell’s party at The Bowery Hotel on October 21, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

Who is Dave Grohl’s baby mama?

Not surprisingly, 38-year-old Jennifer Young is a big fan of rock music. And we’re assuming Nirvana and the Foo Fighters are high on her list of favorite bands.

In a new report from the New York Post, Young is identified as the mother of Dave’s youngest daughter.

The Florida native is currently living the single mom life in Los Angeles.

Dave Grohl stops by “The Nowhere Inn” Premiere Party at WarnerMedia Lodge: Elevating Storytelling with AT&T presented by Topic Studios during Sundance Film Festival 2020 on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for WarnerMedia and AT&T)

According to the Post, Jennifer resides in a “leafy” LA suburb where her mother and daughter. It’s unclear if she relocated so that her child could be closer to Grohl.

Is she getting the best of Grohl?

Naturally, the outlet asked Young if Dave is involved in the kid’s life, but she demurred, saying, “I can’t comment.”

It’s unclear why she chose this time to come forward. Perhaps she figured that the truth was certain to come out eventually (it’s not easy to keep high-profile secrets in 2025).

Young noted that she wished to keep the baby’s name a secret for fear of reprisal from the public.

“Protecting her identity is really important because there’s some really angry fans,” she said.

The Post reported that Young was in New York City on Valentine’s Day, the same weekend that Grohl was in town for the SNL 50 celebration.

It’s unclear if Dave is still married to Jordyn Blum after coming clean about his love child last year.

Dave had another confession to make

Musician Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs on VH1 Storytellers on October 28, 2009 in Culver City, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Fans were openly heartbroken when the music legend — rock’s reigning “nice guy” — came clean about his infidelity.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote at the time.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together.”

Again, it’s not clear if Dave is actively involved in his youngest child’s life.

But the Post reports that Jennifer has tattoos honoring both Metallica and the Beatles, so at least the kid is being raised in a rock-friendly household!