Dave Grohl’s Secret Baby: Foo Fighters Rocker Confesses To Affair & Love Child

There goes my hero, Dave Grohl, confessing he had a secret baby “outside of his marriage.”

Wow!

For the second time this month, a celebrate figure in Hollywood has been rumored to have a side baby or love child; whatever the kids are calling it these days.

However, unlike Judge Mathis, the Foo Fighters frontman is confessing to his affair in a lengthy message to his fans, his wife, and his family.

Rocker Dave Grohl performs onstage during the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative at the U.S. Department of State on September 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dave Grohl’s Secret Baby: Rocker Confesses To Fathering New Baby With Another Woman

He’s giving all his apologies.

The Foo Fighters rocker announced that he welcomed a baby “outside of” his marriage to Jordyn Blum on September 10, much to the shock of his fans.

In a short but shocking statement, he shared that he is working to “regain” his wife’s “trust” after an affair led to his welcoming a new baby girl into his family.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote on Instagram Tuesday.

“I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl ended his message by saying he and his family were “grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved” as they “move forward together.”

Foo Fighters Family: Harper Grohl, Jordyn Blum, Dave Grohl, Ophelia Grohl, and Violet Grohl attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Who Is The Other Woman?

The singer did not disclose any information about his newborn’s mother in his post. However, he vowed to show as much support for this new little girl as he does all of his other children.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her,” he said in his announcement.

Dave is already a girl dad 3 times over. He shares three children with his wife Jordyn: Violet Maye, Harper Willow and Ophelia Saint, whom they welcomed in 2006, 2009 and 2014, respectively.

So far, none of his girls, or his wife, have made a statement about his affair or the new baby.

Dave has always been proud of his family, and has lamented in the past how he’s missed his kids while on tour.

“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days,” he told Time in 2009.

“It’s changed everything that I do. When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

Dave Grohl of rock band Foo Fighters performs on the Orange Stage at Roskilde Festival on July 5, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OU)

Dave Grohl’s Marriage: Is It Over?

Dave and his wife tied the knot in their Los Angeles home on August 2, 2003.

The guitarist and the former model initially met in 2001 at the Sunset Marquis Whiskey Bar.

As the news is so fresh, whether a divorce is on the table remains to be seen.

But history does have a way of repeating itself; He divorced his first wife, Jennifer Leigh Youngblood, in 1997, after admitting to infidelities. This marriage may go the same way as the first.

In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl shared that he stopped calling Blum after they went on a few first dates.

“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he shared.

However, he had a change of heart as time passed by.

“After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again,’” he recalled.