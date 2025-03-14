Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Denounce ‘Sick’ Rumor About …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra want to lay to rest one ugly rumor.

For years, Catelynn and Tyler’s firstborn daughter has been a hot topic among Teen Mom fans. Catelynn courageously put Carly up for adoption, giving her a better life than they possibly could have at the time.

But one insidious claim has followed the couple for years.

Now, Catelynn and Tyler are putting the “disgusting” and “sick” rumor about that adoption to rest — hopefully, for good.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler appear here on an episode of Teen Mom. (MTV)

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell have had enough of one ugly rumor

On the Wednesday, March 12 episode of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra’s podcast, Cate & Ty Break It Down, the MTV stars are debunking a cruel rumor.

The ugly claim is that Tyler pressured Catelynn with an ultimatum back in 2009, “forcing” her to put Carly up for adoption.

“That’s what blows my mind, for people first of all to think that I would choose a man over my child,” said Catelynn, 33. “But then again for them to just think that you have no emotions or sadness or sorrow or any want.”

“Or that I would give you some ultimatum? That’s insane,” Tyler Baltierra chimed in to support wife Catelynn Lowell.

“That’s sick,” she emphasized. “And then for me to continue to stay with you over all these years and have other girls.”

Clearly, to Catelynn, a huge part of the offense comes from the idea that she’d choose a boyfriend over her own child — rather than give that child a better life.

Catelynn Lowell looks a tad bit annoyed in this scene from a new Teen Mom episode. (MTV)

For her kids and for herself, Catelynn Lowell wouldn’t still be with someone like that

“I always say if you guys really were to think that I’m that type of person, that’s disgusting,” Catelynn expressed.

She explained that this grosses her out “because I teach my girls completely opposite. … And they know that.”

She emphasized: “I would never stay in a relationship and let my girls think that that would be a normal, healthy thing.”

Tyler Baltierra is opening up here to his wife on an episode of Teen Mom in late summer 2023. (Image Credit: MTV)

As Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra continued to denounce the rumors, she made it clear that she doesn’t want to have to address this in the future.

“It gets to the point where I can say the truth, and you can either believe it or not,” she acknowledged.

“I sleep good at night. I know my morals and my values,” Catelynn affirmed. She continued: “I know the person that I love and care about. That’s all that matters to me.”

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are pictured here on the set of a Teen Mom reunion special. (Photo Credit: MTV)

Enough is enough

“I’m sick of addressing it constantly. This is my last time addressing it,” Catelynn Lowell announced. “I’m not a weak woman. Tyler wanted this baby just as much as I did.”

“We both leaned on each other so much through all of those emotions and the sorrow and the back and forth of making an adoption plan,” she recalled painfully.

Catelynn and Tyler were teenagers when they put Carly up for adoption. It was not an easy choice, but it was the right call.