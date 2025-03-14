G$ Lil Ronnie: Mother of Rapper’s Murdered Daughter Slammed For Boasting About …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Last week, we reported on the news that rapper G$ Lil Ronnie had been murdered alongside his five-year-old daughter, R’Mani.

Father and daughter were both shot to death by assailants at a car wash in Forest Hill, Texas.

The brutality of the crimes sparked nationwide outrage. And now, there’s a new controversy involving R’Mani’s mother, Shamon Jones.

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie was murdered alongside his 5-year-old daughter on Monday. (WFAA Fort Worth)

Shamon Jones says she’s ‘not trippin” over

Many social media users are upset over a perceived lack of grief from Jones.

“Yeah, y’all ain’t gonna lie, I grieve a little different y’all,” Jones said in a video that was posted to Instagram this week

“Y’all took my baby, but I’m not muthaf–kin’ trippin’ on that sh-t… Bi–h, he give em’ and he take em’. Bi–h, we all gotta die around this bi–h. I ain’t f–ked up about it,” she continued.

“I’m f–ked up about how she left around this bi–h, but I ain’t f–ked up about it.”

From there, Jones explained that her slain child would be “going out in style,” dressed in “Gucci everything.”

“Cause y’all know, y’all wasn’t f–kin’ with my baby around this bi–h,” she said. “And she goin’ out this bi–h in style. Gucci everything. Yeah… Bi–h, and baby daddy gon’ be proud of everything. Ni–a, shout out to Petey… The three stoogies. Ni–a, James Carroll… Ni–a, the tax man.”

For obvious reasons, many commenters were taken aback by Jones’ reaction to her daughter’s death.

The backlash grew worse today, thanks to photos of Jones posing with stacks of cash and a Louis Vuitton purse.

TMZ points out that a GoFundMe for R’Mani has raised $35,000. Many have accused Jones of using the funds to purchase luxury goods.

Jones has not publicly responded to those allegations.

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie in the music video for his 2019 song “Wops.” The rapper was recently murdered. (YouTube)

Two suspects await trial for the murders of G$ Lil Ronnie and R’Mani

The men who are believed to be responsible for Ronnie and R’Mani’s murders are currently in jail awaiting trial.

One of the suspects, a man named Jakobie Russell, turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals and was booked into Tarrant County Jail on charges of capital murder.

The other, Adonis Robinson, was arrested last week in Livingston, Texas.

Police believe that the murders could have been a result of the lyrical content of Ronnie’s music.

“Based on the music industry that he’s a part of, it is all part of the investigation,” Forest Hills Chief of Police Daniel Hernandez recently stated. “Everything that’s being put out is being reviewed and analyzed by the Texas Rangers, so we don’t have any specific motive at this time.”

R’Mani’s funeral will reportedly be held sometime next week.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.